The responses of Barbara de Regil about Day of the Dead They made noise on different platforms. And as expected, Internet users disapproved of the actress for not knowing the culture of her country:

Bárbara de Regil is in the middle of controversy for a series of statements she made about the Day of the Dead, one of the most important dates for Mexicans.

Through a video, the actress hinted that she prefers to celebrate Halloween and provoked the anger of Internet users. Last October 26, During a meeting with the media, he was asked for his opinion on said anniversaries during a Vogue event.

The Vogue gala took place during the Day of the Dead, and in that context, a journalist asked Bárbara de Regil if she had a preference between Halloween and the traditional Mexican holiday.

“What is the difference?”, she asked her daughter Mar de Regil who accompanied her at the ceremony. The young woman hesitated and she only responded with a “Ah”.

Next, the famous woman mentioned “Halloween, not the Day of the Dead. I don’t like to celebrate the dead, I kind of feel like that in life, right?”

The star of “Rosary Scissors” He indicated that he does not usually put an offering, as dictated by culture. “That thing about having to put their clothes on them… better in life you have to take them for a walk, I’m very like that”said.

Although Bárbara de Regil provoked disapproval with her statements, she emphasized that she prefers to share moments in life with her loved ones.

“I prefer to talk to my mother and give her what she likes, rather than give her her coke and her photo while she’s in heaven. No, in life.”

