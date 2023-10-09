Suara Ponorogo – Bantarangin Regional Hospital, which went viral as “Hospitel,” will soon start operating its services in November 2023, even though it has still not reached the optimal human resource quota.

This decision was confirmed by the Ponorogo Regency Government in a ceremony to hand over Decree Letters to dozens of health workers (Nakes) in Pringgitan on Monday (9/10/23) afternoon.

The Regent of Ponorogo, Sugiri Sancoko, revealed that currently there are 64 medical personnel ready to work at the Bantarangin Regional Hospital.

“The human resources who will serve at the Type D Hospital are obtained from the Harjono Regional Hospital and Community Health Centers which are spread throughout Ponorogo,” he said.

The Regent of Ponorogo, who is familiarly called Kang Giri, also emphasized that currently the Hospitel Bantarangin Hospital has not yet carried out recruitment, except for contract workers.

“For human resources, no recruitment will be carried out. We rely on existing health workers at the Community Health Centers. New recruitment will be carried out for contract workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Ponorogo District Health Service, Dyah Ayu Puspitaningarti, emphasized that the need for human resources at Bantarangin Hospital has reached 124 people, but currently they are still in the process of meeting these needs.

“Type D hospitals require a minimum of 4 basic specialist doctors, and currently this need has been met,” he explained.

With great efforts to prepare the necessary human resources, the Ponorogo Regency Government is determined to immediately open the Bantarangin Regional Hospital service in order to increase access to health services for the local community next November.

