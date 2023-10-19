Suara.com – It turns out that the Indonesian national team was not on the radar of strong teams in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications after slaughtering Brunei Darussalam.

The Garuda squad appeared dominant in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. They managed to silence Brunei Darrusalam in two matches with the same score, 6-0.

This fierce performance was apparently unable to make the Indonesian National Team recognized as a strong team, one of which was by the Vietnamese media The Thao 247.

They actually put aside the Indonesian national team and chose Iraq as a strong team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

“Iraq can be said to be the strongest team. Throughout 2023, this Middle Eastern team will be the strongest team in the group. They also have a series of achievements to be proud of, one of which is winning the Arabian Gulf Cup by beating Oman in extra time,” wrote The Thao.

The Indonesian national team appeared in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification match in the Asian zone against hosts Brunei Darussalam at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, Tuesday (17/10) evening WIB. (doc. PSSI)

The Indonesian national team is joining Iraq in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Not only Iraq, the Garuda squad will meet Vietnam and the Philippines in group F.

These four teams will compete to win tickets to the third round of 2026 World Cup Qualification. The top two teams will certainly advance to the third round.