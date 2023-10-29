The whistles were distributed in front of the “little bar” of the Curva Nord, many of which entered the Meazza. Offenses upon the arrival of the Giallorossi bus at the stadium. And in the Inter ultras fanzine: “Let’s make their life hell”

Thirty thousand whistles should have been there and thirty thousand whistles will be there. Maybe not all of them entered San Siro or will be used, but the Curva Nord kept their word and two hours before Inter-Roma started distributing them at the “baretto”, a stone’s throw from the Nord, together with the fanzine (titled ” Let’s annihilate him”) and instructions on how to use them. Naturally against the former Romelu Lukaku. White t-shirts with the Roma striker’s surname, his Inter number (90) and the words “infame” were on sale at the stalls. Plus various banners that were certainly not sweet for the former Nerazzurri striker, making his first appearance as an opponent against Inter.

LET’S DESTROY IT PSYCHOLOGICALLY

The ultras in their fanzine called for the use of whistles at every touch of the Belgian’s ball to “destroy him psychologically. Let’s make his life on the pitch hell”, but no racism. This is the recommendation they wrote. “He stabbed us in the back, in the night like the worst of thieves” he reads. Very heavy words…

HOW MANY WHISTLES, HE SMILES

Inside the Meazza the atmosphere was electric even before the teams entered the pitch, with the Nerazzurri supporters making everyone hear the whistles together on at least a couple of occasions, but the real hurricane of whistles came when Roma entered the pitch to warm up. He did it after Inter who were welcomed by a play of lights and the chants of the North. When the suspended Mourinho’s team set foot on the pitch, the Meazza was fired up. The Giallorossi fans sang for their favorites, but the whistles became deafening and not even the loud music could cover them. Lukaku entered among the last, made the sign of the cross as he always does, applauded towards the section of Roma fans, then began the warm-up by touching the ball and taking a few shots. But above all by smiling: a clear signal that the welcome did not affect him. Regardless of the very heavy chants (“Lukaku, man of ….”) that a good portion of San Siro sang to him, he took off and prepared for the match with an increasingly concentrated face. He responded once again to the Roma supporters’ chants in his favor by applauding them, but while his teammates kicked at the goal, he mainly looked at them and spoke to El Shaarawy.

TUNNEL E HIGH FIVE

In the tunnel, before entering the pitch for the match, Lukaku only looked in front of him, not to his left where his teammates were arranged one in front of the other. Extremely concentrated, he exchanged a few words only with Thuram; Calhanoglu turned towards him, perhaps he tried to tell him something, but Big Rom didn’t open his mouth. When his image appeared on the big screens, the noise of the whistles at the Meazza became very intense, almost deafening. Then the greeting with his teammates, cold, with an American-style high five, but no one ignored him. And when Maresca blew the whistle to start the match, this long eve of the Belgian’s return to San Siro was… over.

