Skyrocketing rates, worried banks: bad debts increase and the credit crunch begins

The cost of money at 4.5% causes the credit crunch: in fact, bank loans to businesses and families have collapsed by over 57 billion euros in one year. From August 2022 to August 2023, the stock of credits granted to the private sector went from 1,355 billion to 1,297 billion, with a decrease of more than 4%. In the meantime, thanks to the slowdown in economic growth and, above all, the increase in interest rates imposed by the European Central Bank, the amount of bad debts has started to grow again which last August, after a long period of decreasing trend, reached almost 18 billion euros, an increase of 1.6 billion on an annual basis and an increase in the first eight months of 2023 by almost 4 billion (+26%). This is what emerges from the monthly credit report produced by the Unimpresa Study Centeraccording to which the stock of banks’ loans to businesses and families fell, net of securitisations, by 4.24%, from 1,354.9 billion in August 2022 to 1,297.5 billion in August 2023.

“The very dark cloud of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy has gathered on the bank credit scenario. He was taken for granted. With 10 increases in the reference rate in just 14 months, the conditions for accessing loans have become effectively prohibitive and, those who had variable rate loans had to face an unexpected increase in the cost of debt with financial charges rising by up to 70-80%. All this represents a burden for families and companies, in particular for small and medium-sized businesses: those that do not have sufficient liquidity reserves to cover this phase find themselves in enormous difficulty. It is a very serious problem that the government must take on, they had tried with the tax on extra profits paid by the banks, but there was no strength to resist and the step backwards, unfortunately, was sensational. Too bad, it would have been an opportunity to strike a blow to the sector, more political than economic”, comments the vice president of Unimpresa, Giuseppe Spadafora.

According to the report by the Unimpresa Study Center, which reworked data from the Bank of Italy, the total loans of banks to the private sector, net of securitisations, went from 1,354.9 billion in August 2022 to 1,297.5 billion July August, down by 57.4 billion (-4.24%). «These data, sometimes contested by trade associations in the credit sector, do not take into account the securitisations of loans, i.e. largely impaired loans that banks have sold, during the period in question, to special purpose or specialized companies. If those values ​​were calculated in the total account, the results would be different, however it seems more correct to take into consideration only the credit resulting from bank assets or that which is the basis of the relationship between the bank and its customers” observe the Unimpresa analysts.

More in detail, loans intended for companies went from 678.2 billion in August 2022 to 625.02 billion last August, with a decrease of 53.2 billion (-7.84%). Short-term loans (up to 1 year in duration) decreased, going from 153.2 billion to 139.1 billion down by 14.05 billion (-9.17%), and long-term ones (with maturities exceeding 5 years), which collapsed from 362.5 billion to 332.9 billion, down by 29.6 billion (-8 ,16%). Medium-term credit (up to 5 years) also fell, falling by 9.5 billion (-5.88%) from 162.4 billion to 152.8 billion. As regards loans to families, consumer credit and mortgage loans contained the overall decline which stood at minus 4.2 billion (-0.62%) from 676.7 billion to 672.5 billion: loans to buy a house they increased by 2.3 billion (+0.54%) from 422.06 billion to 424.3 billion; consumer credit (i.e. credit granted mainly for the purchase of travel, furniture, cars, household appliances, computers and smartphones) increased by 5.00% with a growth of 5.6 billion from 113.8 billion to 119.5 billion.

However, there was a significant drop of 12.2 billion (-8.67%) for personal loans (those granted without a specific purpose), which went from 140.8 billion to 128.6 billion. Banking customers are paying the price for rising inflation and the slowdown in the economy, with non-performing loans from institutions worryingly increasing again. In relation to the unpaid installments, in fact, in the first eight monthsIn 2023, there was a sharp reversal in the trend of bank bad debts: the banks’ ”sick” loans grew, in fact, by almost 4 billion euros between December 2022 and last August with an increase of almost 26%. In August last year, unpaid installments by families and businesses stood at 16.2 billion. The banks’ net bad debts (those calculated after devaluations) were worth 17.9 billion euros last August. The figure is up by 1.6 billion (+9.93%) compared to 16.2 billion in July and August and by as much as 3.6 billion (+25.9%) compared to December last year, when net arrears amounted to 14.2 billion. In August 2022, the banks’ total bad loans, calculated net of balance sheet write-downs based on European rules, stood at 16.2 billion.

This is the trend for the following months of 2022: 16.1 billion in September, 16.6 billion in October, 16.1 billion in November and 14.2 billion in December. From the beginning of 2023 a progressive rise: 15.3 billion in January, 15.5 billion in February, 15.1 billion in March, 15.2 billion in April and May, 16.5 billion in June, 16.4 billion in July and 17.9 billion in August. On an annual basis, however, there was a general drop in gross bad debts of 2.4 billion (-6.96%) from 35.2 billion in August 2022 to 32.8 billion in August 2023. The ratio between gross bad debts and the total loans to the private sector went from 2.60% to 2.53%. Net bad loans increased on an annual basis by 1.6 billion (+9.93%) from 16.2 billion to 17.9 billion. The ratio between net bad debts (those not covered by real guarantees) and total loans to the private sector went from 1.20% to 1.38%. In general, the bad debts of all customer categories decreased on an annual basis: those attributable to companies decreased by 1.5 billion (-7.58%), from 20.9 billion to 19.3 billion; those of families fell by 523 million (-4.99%), from 10.4 billion to 9.9 billion; those of family businesses decreased by 236 million (-9.51%), from 2.4 billion to 2.2 billion; those relating to public administration, funds and insurance companies are also decreasing and non-profit organisations, which went from 1.3 billion to 1.2 billion with a negative change of 108 million (-7.92%).

