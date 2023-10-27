Banks, account holders left to their fate with the advent of digital. Automating doesn’t make things easier, on the contrary…

I bank account holders they are now reduced to mere numbers left to their own devices by automated and digital customer service incapable of managing problems in an elastic and exhaustive way. For this reason, more and more people are changing credit institutions, moving towards smaller banking entities to maintain that human relationship that absolutely makes the difference, especially when solving a problem or carrying out a simple operation turns into an almost impossible mission to solve.

A reality that often occurs even when I am there bank mergers and a thousand inconveniences are created with incorrect data in the transposition of current accounts, or when they send you new rules written in lowercase letters that you can’t understand if it’s a commercial offer they bombard us with every day or important information. But the drama occurs every day because with the closure of the branches, which now almost all credit institutions to optimize costs and make everything digital are carrying out, the inconvenience is served. When you have a problem, the automatic response system is not elastic but rigid and limited and does not take into account the needs of users who are reduced to mere numbers so that a small problem to solve becomes an infinite nuisance.

In this case, the nightmarish reality is that in which many customers found themselves reporting the violation of all account holders’ rights from the unilateral change of this summer operation. Customers who find themselves looking for explanations to which not even the bank employees themselves are able to respond with dissatisfaction and disarming stress in addition to the disservice which precisely recreates the nightmare situation. A situation like the one that this summer involved a great player like Intesa Sanpaolo is that in all the newspapers for the thunderous impact it generated. But I take a step back to reconstruct what happened.

With mass communication to customers without their explicit consent and with one click, this summer, millions of account holders Banca Intesa found themselves being transferred to the digital subsidiary Isybankof the same Intesa Sanpaolo banking group, generating a chaos of disservices and protests among customers who found themselves, without realizing it very much, transferred to a completely digital interface of another bank, with all the inconveniences, disservices and damages that may result to extricate themselves for any necessary banking services.

Millions of users were automatically catapulted from Banca Intesa to its subsidiary Isybank with an operation that generated several protests, so much so that it ended up in court to ask for an account and protect the rights of account holders treated as mere numbers in defiance of the law. According to the reconstruction of numerous users, everything was done automatically. Salary credits, bill debits have been transferred. Formally everything appears impeccable but from one of those banks that pride themselves on having great attention to the customer care, or rather customer service, leaves this operation perplexed to say the least. Certainly, more attention would have been needed as demonstrated by the thousands of complaints sent to the Consumers’ Association took to the field to protect the injured.

According to the experts at the financial protection desk of the Consumer Association: “although Banca Intesa 100 percent controls Isybank, the latter is a different bank with many differences. Meanwhile, it is a different legal entity and that is, it has different management with other corporate guarantees and different methods of providing services. Furthermore, it does not have physical branches nor internet banking, i.e. the institutional site where you can carry out operations and if you want to carry out any operation you have to use their app from your smartphone”. Bottom line: those who don’t have a smartphone or are simply unfamiliar with apps, without being able to count on the physical help of the relevant teller, are probably left to their fate.

The issue is so serious that it has also come under scrutiny by the government. But the risk of a big lawsuit is around the corner. The customers harmed by this operation are organizing themselves into a committee to launch theirs class action and ask further for the restoration of personal and financial data and the correct privacy management also compensation for damages for the disservices suffered. Now, as per mandatory procedure, mediation will be sought before moving on to the civil case. But whatever the outcome of this story will certainly be, it will set a precedent for the future regarding operations of this kind because it is essential to make people understand that the customer-user is first of all a human being and not a number and consideration is needed for people and for the law that protects them.

