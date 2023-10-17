Suara.com – It is predicted that the financial industry will become increasingly innovative in launching digital products that are oriented towards people’s needs (consumer centric). In line with this, collaboration between banks and financial technology or fintech platforms is considered to be increasingly widespread in the future.

Currently, more and more banks are releasing digital products, which have already been released by fintech. One example is the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) product, aka Paylater, which was originally discovered in fintech, but has now also become a mainstay banking service.

“Paylater is based on credit card or unsecured credit (KTA) services which are then simulated in digital format. The product which was initially introduced by fintech then became an example for banking,” said Amin Nurdin, Senior Faculty of the Indonesian Banking Development Institute (LPPI) as quoted Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Amin added that the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has also released regulations that open the door for banks to release digital products more freely. Therefore, banks are now competing to launch innovative products according to people’s needs.

Through digital innovation, banks can now simulate various banking services into digital products, such as credit, savings and so on.

“Product innovations that meet consumer needs will continue to emerge and strengthen. “Financial institutions, both banks and fintech, will continue to innovate to be resilient and adaptive amidst intense competition in the digital era,” he added.

Amin said that the ecosystem is the key for financial industry institutions to win the competition. Because financial institutions cannot walk alone in digital transformation. The challenge, he said, is that to build their own ecosystem, financial institutions will require very large costs.

“If they have large capital, banks will usually carry out mergers and acquisitions in their strategy. However, a strategy like this also requires a lot of capital. “Therefore, one efficient strategy for building a digital ecosystem is to collaborate between financial institutions, such as between banking and fintech,” he said.

Amin said that collaboration is one solution for financial institutions to increase efficiency and accelerate expansion in order to expand their target market. Consumers will also have a wide choice of financial products that suit their needs with services that provide comfort and security as well as low prices.

Collaboration between banks and fintech, according to Amin, does not only exist in the financial services segment or financing segment. In the future, banking and fintech also have the opportunity to collaborate in the savings segment to increase market share in collecting third party funds (TPF).