Ressa Herlambang shocked the public with her financial condition. Because, this man was previously known as one of the sultans thanks to his wealth.

However, this wealth suddenly ran out after his family’s business suffered losses due to business competition. This is what has made Ressa Herlambang’s life change drastically.

Instead of living in luxury, he is now haunted by a lot of debt. The interesting thing is that he apparently received an offer to marry someone’s wife.

The woman who offered herself admitted that she was ready to help pay off Ressa’s debt as long as the man complied with her wishes.

“You approached me (offered) something like, ‘I’ll pay all my debts later’,” said Ressa, quoted from Melaney Ricardo’s YouTube on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Even so, Ressa didn’t seem interested in the offer. Because, he felt that this would only add to new problems for him.

“I don’t like it either, especially since she has a husband of all kinds. I said, ‘Wow, I’m solving one problem, adding another problem’,” he said.

After receiving this offer, this 38 year old singer apparently became more worried. He even admitted that he was afraid that someone would give him help.

“If you say that the temptations are still there, now I want to be helped by people who are afraid. I want to be close to people, meet good people and all kinds of people who are afraid. Later, if someone is not satisfied, boom (there is a problem),” concluded Ressa Herlambang .

