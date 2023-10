The debt burden in the bankruptcy surrounding the plastic frame business Energiebespaarkozijn in Enschede continues to increase. In the meantime, there is a financial deficit of more than two million euros. In addition to a claim of 8.1 tons by the tax authorities, 74 creditors have come forward who threaten to lose out on more than 1.3 million. Among them are 65 private individuals who made a down payment but never received window frames or only received part of them.