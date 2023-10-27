Increasingly using the services offered by digital banking has made people’s lives much easier, but it also has its dark side: forms of fraud that seek to deprive customers of their resources have multiplied. But do you know how to identify possible fraud?

There is a real challenge in terms of cybersecurity, according to specialists, because it is still easy to steal identity and other vulnerable data that can undermine users’ bank accounts.

According to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), in the last two years fraud through banking applications has increased by 52 percent, with the main causes of claims being unrecognized consumption, movements or electronic transfers not made and unidentified charges on the owner’s account.

For this reason, Condusef itself issues a series of recommendations to avoid fraud and identify it.

Phishing

Also known as identity theft, in this type of fraud the objective is that by impersonating a Financial Institution, with a message indicating an error in your bank account, and by entering your data, they obtain your confidential information such as: numbers of your credit cards, passwords, bank account details, passwords, etc.

If you fall into the trap, with your data they can make purchases or request credits in your name, make transfers and even empty your accounts.

Remember that the people who carry out this type of fraud are clever and deceive you with alarmist tactics or urgent requests to worry you and prevent you from thinking carefully about the situation.

There is also telephone phishing (vishing), where criminals pretend to be employees of some institution and generally convince you by telling you that your accounts are registering irregular charges or that they require some information, avoid providing them with your information and call the Financial Institution directly to corroborate the information.

It arrives in mass emails. They use the official image of a Financial Institution. They tell you that there is something wrong with your account and that you need to update your information. There is a link that directs you to the fake site. They ask for your personal and financial information. Sometimes they even ask you for the digits of your token.

How to avoid it?

Never give your data by email.

Companies and banks will NEVER ask you for your financial information or credit card numbers over the phone or internet, when you are not the one who initiates an operation.

If you still have doubts about the email, call or go to your bank and verify the facts.

