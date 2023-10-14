GDP growing by 0.8% in 2024, Bank of Italy cuts government estimates

Clouds are gathering over the world economy and the Italian one. After the shocks of recent years, the geopolitical tensions, now accentuated by the recent ones terrorist attacks in Israel, weigh on the evolution of the global economic situation. A picture that already sees the worsening of the Chinese economy and the greater rigidity of credit supply conditions in Italy, as well as in the euro area as a whole with the consequence of an increase in downside risks for growth. This is the context outlined in the latest bulletin of the Bank of Italy which today cuts the estimates for our country.

In fact, the basic scenario of the central institute’s framework indicates a GDP slowdown which in 2023 would increase by 0.7 percent, 0.8 in 2024 and 1.0 in 2025. In July the forecast was 1.3% for this year (therefore -0.6%), 0.9% for 2024 and 1% confirmed for 2025. Growth, explains Bank of Italy, would be affected by the tightening of financing conditions and the weakness of international trade; would instead benefit from the effects of the measures Pnrr and the gradual recovery of purchasing power of families.

READ ALSO: Mes, director Gramegna criticizes Italy: “Ratification is in dire need”​​​​​​​

The decline continued after the second quarter, he notes Bank of Italy, the phase of weakness of economic activity in Italy, extended to both manufacturing and services. The indicators confirm the weakness of domestic demand, which reflects the tightening of credit access conditions, the erosion of family incomes due to inflation and the loss of vigor in the labor market. Exports are affected by both the lack of liveliness in global demand and economic activity in the euro area.

On the inflation front, under special surveillance, after the decline of recent months, a slight growth was recorded in September, affected by the increase in fuel prices. Core inflation remained virtually unchanged, at a level well below the peak reached in February. The central institute’s forecasts now indicate a reduction in consumer prices to 2.4 percent in 2024 from 6.1 in 2023 and 1.9 in 2025.

The decline reflects the sharp slowdown in import prices, determined above all by the decline in trend terms in the prices of energy raw materials. Core inflation would fall to 2.3 percent in 2024 (from 4.6 in 2023) and to 1.9 in 2025, in line with the progressive fading of the effects of past energy price increases and the slowdown in domestic demand .

READ ALSO: China-Russia increasingly closer: record trade at 21.18 billion dollars

According to the new objectives of public finance, updated by the Government at the end of September, in 2023 net debt and debt in relation to GDP would continue to decline and would stand at 5.3 and 140.2 percent respectively. An expansion of the deficit compared to the current legislative framework of approximately 0.7 percentage points of GDP is scheduled for 2024. Net debt it would gradually decline over the next few years, up to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2026. The incidence of debt on product in the next three years would mark only a marginal reduction, with risks tending to rise, warns Bank of Italy.

Between May and August, credit to families and businesses decreased again. The demand for financing is held back both by the increase in the cost of loans and by the lower needs of liquidity for investments. Bank surveys also highlight that the greater risk perceived by intermediaries and the lower willingness to tolerate it continue to contribute to a tightening of loan granting policies, weakening their dynamics.

READ ALSO: Fitch rejects Italy, all the doubts about public finances: the Superbonus weighs

Intermediaries expect a further tightening of the criteria for granting credit to businesses. New impaired loans remain at low levels. Signs of weakness then arrive from the labor market in the two-month period July-August. Employment and the participation rate remained essentially stable. The dynamics of wages in the non-agricultural private sector strengthened, but the upward pressure coming from contract renewals appears to be contained overall. Profit margins declined across all industries.

Subscribe to the newsletter