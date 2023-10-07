PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM – After the success of several coffee sharing activities and programs with hundreds of TPQ children in the Karangkobar District area, this time the coffee sharing community is making a breakthrough again.

Coordinator of the coffee sharing community, Pratama Widodo, said that this momentum coincided with the commemoration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“We will again spread joy and cheer to hundreds of TPQ students with different packaging,” he said.

He further explained that the activity entitled Fairy Tales with Sis Bus and sharing free meals with TPQ children and students will be held on Saturday 7 October 2023.

“This time we will visit the students of TPQ Baiturrohman, Wanayasa District,” continued Widodo.

He explained that in this activity they were presenting child storyteller Kak Busro from Purbalingga who would take part in spreading joy.

“The fairy tale theme is of course related to the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW which is packaged in an interesting and fun way,” he stressed.

Apart from that, his party also opened the door to donations for donors who were willing to help and wanted to take part in this activity.

“We are happy to open, and we are committed to always being present among TPQ children by spreading smiles, love and happiness,” he concluded.

For those of you who want to donate or set aside good fortune for TPQ children in the coffee sharing program, you can via the BRI account 661801000546502 in the name of Pratama Widodo.

Verily in heaven there is a house called the house of joy and there is no place to enter it except those who make little children happy.** Alw