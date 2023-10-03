Depok.suara.com – Bang Madun admitted that he got a lot of help after his restaurant went viral. One of them wants to repair Bang Madun’s restaurant.

Judging from Maia Estianty’s YouTube channel, Bang Madun said that a benefactor had come to his house. At that time the person promised to help renovate the restaurant.

“When we were confused, a benefactor came to Madun’s house. We didn’t invite him to come at 11 o’clock with the four of us. He wanted to renovate Madun’s restaurant. Later, I’ll be on holiday for 3 weeks,” he said.

But Bang Madun didn’t believe that someone would come to help him. He also asked what the person’s purpose was in wanting to repair his restaurant.

It turned out that the figure wanted to help because he saw that Bang Madun was always being insulted. So I wanted to provide a solution to Bang Madun.

“I’ll help you with the solution,” he said

Bang Madun was then surprised because the person who did not want to be named immediately realized it. He just sat there watching his restaurant being renovated.

“I make your stall good. This is still a secret. I keep the person a secret,” he concluded.

Netizens then suspected that it was a benefactor who provided the assistance. One of them is Jhon LBF who has also defended the figure of Bang Madun several times.

“It looks like Jhon LBF,” said @vinaxxx.

“Brother John, because at that time it was the best VT,” explained @liamxxx

“Just like Brother Jhon,” explained @niaxxx.

“I’m sure that Jhon Lbf is a generous person,” said @miaxxx.