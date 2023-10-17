Suara.com – The Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden had to be stopped after an unexpected situation occurred. The Swedish players refused to continue the match, because a shooting incident occurred which resulted in two Swedish citizens being killed around the stadium. The temporary result when the first half ended was 1-1, but this moment was shaken by tragic events that occurred around the stadium.

In the duel between Belgium and Sweden, the two teams finished the first half with a 1-1 draw. After that moment, news of shootings around the stadium began to spread and shocked the Swedish team.

According to a report from Reuters, the shooting incident that occurred resulted in two Swedish citizens becoming victims. The impact of this incident was so serious that Belgium immediately raised the security alert level to the highest level.

When they heard the news, the Swedish players firmly refused to continue the match. The Belgian national team wisely agreed to this request, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved.

“This match was stopped during the first half break due to security considerations. We will provide further information as the situation develops,” said UEFA in an official statement.

In the Sky News report, the shooting incident reportedly occurred about 5 kilometers from King Baudouin Stadium, which is the location of the match between Belgium and Sweden. The situation created deep tension and concern among players, fans and organizers.

Even though the match between Belgium and Sweden has been stopped, security strictly asked the spectators to remain inside the stadium as a safety precaution. The safety of all individuals in the stadium at that time was the main priority.

In the match that had already started, Vitor Gyokeres managed to score the first goal for Sweden, giving his team the lead. However, Romelu Lukaku not long ago scored a goal from the penalty spot, equalizing the score.

