The Pokémon universe is full of stories to keep you awake. With this Halloween approaching, we feel like sharing with you a unique story within Pokémon lore. A story that has entered the minds of the little ones and fans of the franchise for years. We are talking about Banette, the Pokémon that was abandoned and that was created through hatred and revenge. A Pokémon with a sad and dark past that has forged the sinister being it is today.

Will you join us in this unique Pokémon story that your blood will run cold tonight?

The most sinister Pokémon in history.

The origin of Banette

We are facing one of the most tragic and dark stories in the Pokémon universe. Banette (ジュペッタ Juppeta in Japanese), is a Pokémon that has a tragic past and an even darker present and future. It is artificial, what do we mean by this? Basically Banette was created through hatred and revenge, it is not a Pokémon that came naturally. It was introduced in the Third Generation and is the evolution of the Pokémon Shuppet.

While Shuppet has a very pretty appearance and even more than one would want to have a stuffed animal of this Pokémon in their room, Banette It arose completely artificially due to the human factor. And this mysterious and dark Pokémon emerged as a result of abandonment. From the most absolute oblivion.

Banette’s name comes from “bane” (ruin and perdition in english); marionette (puppet). On the contrary, if we look at the name of this Pokémon in Japanese “Jupetta“, could refer to several things:

Geppetto, the craftsman and carpenter who created Pinocchio and brought him to life. From the Japanese “jubaku” which means curse and spell. Puppet, from the English word for a puppet or marionette.

A past of abandonment and pain

Banette has its design based on a puppet, and it stands out as soon as we take a look at its peculiar appearance. It is a plush doll that was thrown into the trash as a child. Many languages ​​say that he resurrected and came to life after receiving an evil spell.others say that she rose of her own free will, a prisoner of hatred and revenge towards the child who threw her into oblivion.

It is a Pokémon thatand sticks spikes into herself with the aim of casting powerful spells on their enemies, almost as if we were facing a voodoo doll or black magic. His dark appearance, with two large bright red eyes, stands out against a yellow mouth that acts as a zipper. If Banette ever opened that zipper, she would run out of energy.

He resentment Having gotten rid of it was what shaped Banette, what was the key trigger to cause him to come to life and become aware of what surrounded him and where he came from. It is said that its habitat is dark streets and garbage in landfills.

Bannette is based on a puppet or plush doll.

The origin of this Pokémon is very sad, since it is a plush doll that was thrown into the trash, it is said that it was a spell that caused this change and brought it to life. He sticks spikes into himself to generate energy so he can cast an infallible spell at his enemies. He has a huge zipper in his mouth; If he left it open he would run out of energy. This Pokémon is full of resentment because they got rid of it when it was still a doll, which was a trigger for it to come to life.

Revenge as a path

Revenge is the path that Banette has voluntarily taken, as it is said that She is tirelessly searching for that child who abandoned her a long time ago.. The real purpose of this search escapes our understanding but there are many theories that have been woven around this story, and it is argued that Banette’s revenge will be carried out in the following way:

Trapping the one who was once the child who abandoned her, and torturing him with her spikes until the end of his days. Kidnap and abandon the person, separate them from everyone they know so they know the torment Banette suffered. Search for her affection that one day was taken from her. Make the person who abandoned her go through the same thing she suffered.

The theories are practically endless, but one thing is clear, and that is that If Banette one day finds the person who made her fall into oblivion and abandonment, their reunion will not be idyllic by any means.

Official Pokédex Entries

All these Appetizer correspond to the official Pokédex of the Pokémon games. Have been collected thanks to the work of the WikiDex team.

ruby: “Banette generates energy to cast an infallible spell by sticking spikes into himself. The origins of this Pokémon are somewhat sad: it was a plush doll that was thrown into the trash.”

Sapphire: “It was a spell that made the stuffing of this forgotten and abandoned plush doll become Banette. If this Pokémon opened its mouth, it would run out of energy.”

Esmeralda: “I used to be a plush doll that was abandoned. “They say that he lives in garbage dumps and that he goes looking for the boy who threw it away.”

Red fire: “When they abandoned this plush doll, it became a Pokémon. “It releases an energy that casts a spell on the enemy.”

Verde An argument: “When they abandoned this plush doll, it became a Pokémon. “It releases an energy that casts a spell on the enemy.”

Diamante, Perla y Platinum: “This doll became a Pokémon when they threw it in the trash. “Look for its former owner.”

Oro HeartGold y Plata SoulSilver: “He is full of resentment because they threw him in the trash when he was a stuffed animal. “He lives in dark alleys.”

Negro y Blanco: “This doll became a Pokémon when they threw it in the trash. “Look for its former owner.”

Negro y Blanco 2: “Stuffed animal that was thrown into the trash and, after accumulating hatred, it became a Pokémon. “Look for the boy who abandoned him.”

Pokémon X: “This doll became a Pokémon when they threw it in the trash. Look for its former owner.

Pokémon Y: “When they abandoned this plush doll, it became a Pokémon. “It releases an energy that casts a spell on the enemy.”

ruby Omega: “Banette generates energy to cast an infallible spell by sticking spikes into himself. The origins of this Pokémon are somewhat sad: it was a plush doll that was thrown into the trash.”

Sapphire Alfa: “It was a spell that made the stuffing of this forgotten and abandoned plush doll become Banette. If this Pokémon opened its mouth, it would run out of energy.”

Ultrasol: “This rag doll harbors great hatred for the person who abandoned him, whom he searches tirelessly for revenge.”

Ultraluna: “The resentment of having been thrown away was what gave it life. It is said that he can become a doll again if he is treated with affection. ”

Diamante Bright y Perla Shimmering: “This doll became a Pokémon due to the great resentment it felt when it was thrown away. Look for the boy who got rid of him.”

Scarlet: “He is full of resentment because they threw him away when he was a doll. “He lives in dark alleys.”

Purple: “A strong hatred turned this plush doll into a Pokémon. When he opens his mouth, he releases an energy that casts a spell on the enemy.”

Pokémon GO: “Banette generates energy to cast an infallible spell by sticking spikes into himself. The origins of this Pokémon are somewhat sad: it was a plush doll that was thrown into the trash.”

Today, Banette continues looking for the one who let her fall into the torment of oblivion. His search is tireless and inexhaustible, and he will not stop until he finds that child, or anyone who replaces his thirst for revenge.

