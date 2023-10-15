Suara.com – The Bandung Tectona women’s team won the 2023 National Inter-Club Volleyball Championship or Livoli Division One title after defeating Lombok Electrik PLN in the final with a score of 3-0 (25-22, 30-28, 25-20) at the GOR Poltekpar Central Lombok, NTB, Sunday ( 10/15/2023).

This championship title complements Bandung Tectona’s impressive record by never recording a single defeat during this national championship.

Bandung coach Tectona Rastoni revealed that the winning factor for his team was thanks to the teamwork of the children on the field.

“The children being united on the field is the key,” said Rastoni after the match, as quoted by ANTARA.

According to Rastoni, before the final match, he emphasized to his team to play calmly by prioritizing serving and blocking.

“I emphasized to the children to prioritize serving and blocking. It turned out everything went well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lombok Electric PLN coach Abdul Munib admitted that his team underperformed in the final.

“The kids didn’t perform well. We didn’t have any quicker. So we were weak on the block,” said Munib.

Meanwhile, in the match for third and fourth place, Jenggolo Sport Sidoarjo was able to beat Yuso Yogyakarta with a score of 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-22) to take third place and Yuso had to settle for fourth place.

Bandung Tectona, who emerged as champion, received a trophy and received a coaching prize of IDR 25 million, Lombok Electrik PLN received a prize of IDR 17.5 million, Jenggolo Sport Sidoarjo received a prize of IDR 15 million, and Yuso Yogyakarta won a prize of IDR 12.5 million.