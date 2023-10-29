Band of Blades is a role-playing game based on the Forged in the Dark game system, and projects players into a molded world dark fantasy militare, where the contribution of all party participants is required to narrate and continue the story at each session. The task of Master will be to create missions, manage the opposing army, NPCs, effectiveness, position and consequences. THE players they will have the task of interpreting the legion (from the Commandants to the Newbies) and the PCs, not necessarily their own, but also those of their companions.

Between Empire and darkness

As already mentioned, the setting of Band of Blades is dark fantasy, where your adventure will begin in the year 848 FVE (Foundation of the Old Empire) in the region of Aldermarkimmediately after the devastating defeat at the Battle of the Fields of Ettenmark. Pursued by much of the army of On the gray matteryour task will be to manage to return alive to the Skydagger Fortress, where the eastern armies are reorganizing, trying to buy them as much time as possible.

In game there is only a vague description of the world around you, and it will be the your party a fill what is missing. You will find yourself among ruins of a forgotten past, remains of great beasts, and scars in the earth caused by past catastrophes.

Unlike many “Fantasy” titles, you will not find traces of other races, apart from the humans, so no dragons, no elves, no dwarves and so on. There are no magi, but only Chosen Ones, mighty champions who have within them characteristics of the divinities themselves. The importance of collaboration is well highlighted, “even a Chosen One, endowed with divine powers, can die if he faces an army alone”.

The Band of Blades manual

The manual is very descriptive, although quite verbose on the various game mechanics. This explains perfectly everything you need to know to start your adventure, including history, setting, factions, characters, and so on. THE drawings it’s the layout, obviously in full military style, they are well done and in shades of grey.

Another peculiarity of the game is the concept of “horror”: in fact it will be yours party a decide which topics to address and which ones aren’t, simply varying the choice of NPCs and stories. In this way it will be possible not to offend the sensitivity of the players, and at the same time make the adventure more enjoyable for everyone.

To play you will only need 4 of 5 D6 to personthe manual, and the printed sheets (including those of the Roles, the Specialists, the reserve Newbies, the Chosen, the Violated, and the reference material. Among the most interesting peculiarities of the game, there are some mechanics, or rather a sort of “malus”, which can open up narrative outlets:

STRESS:

It is one, quoting the manual, “reserve of courage and luck” which players can resort to, to always avoid a consequence. The Master establishes a cost to resist, from which you will have to subtract the result obtained from the resistance roll to know how much stress will be accumulated. When a character marks his last stress box, he suffers a Trauma.

TRAUMA:

When you suffer a Trauma the PC is unable to continue actions, and may have to be saved by his team. Suffering a Trauma it changes the very personality of the PC changing his behavior permanently.

CORRUPTION:

Some attacks spread an unhealthy essence, and inflict Corruption on the PC equal to the threat posed by the enemy. Corruption, like stress, takes its toll an indicator, but there is usually no way to reduce it. Once the seventh point of corruption is obtained, the indicator returns to zero and the character receives a Scourge.

SCOURGE:

A Blight is a manifestation of corruption. If you fill all the Scourge boxes, the PC becomes prey to it, is overwhelmed by corruptioncan change e become violent with his teammates and die.

Another very interesting mechanic, used in most adventures with the Forged system, is the one linked to Clocks. These will allow you to track an ongoing effort, a multi-step action, or simply a group’s alert level. You can too connect the watches to each othermeaning that to unlock the next ones, you must first complete the others.

Among the game rules, we find the classic dice rolls, divided into those for Action, Campaign, Engagement and Resistance. Basically, the counting of the result of the rolls is always done by taking the highest value between the rolled dice. You will get a Critical Success when more than a dice will have value 6while Full Success will be obtained with a 6. Then follows Partial Success if the highest result has a value of 4 or 5, and the Failure where the dice have as the result has as the results only values ​​1 to 3).

Conclusions

According to what has been analyzed with the entire game manual, the setting, the rules and all the other facets that characterize it, we believe Band of Blades is a suitable title only to true enthusiasts Of strategy e military actions, especially if you’re looking for a dark fantasy adventure. This is not a context suitable for everyone: in fact the topics covered, the complexity of the manual, and the military setting, may not meet the expectations of most. Some players may find this too much, even with the support of the game mechanic.horror.