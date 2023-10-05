

Is a ban on high-risk dogs the solution to prevent biting incidents resulting in serious injury? Yes and no, says canine behavioral therapist Nicole Ent from Almelo. “Yes, because dog breeds such as Rottweiler, American Staffordshire and other types of bull terriers are known for showing dangerous biting behavior. And no, because not the dog, but the owner is often to blame for biting incidents.” According to Ent, society benefits more from a muzzle requirement than a ban on fighting dogs.