Tabby Brown, Mario Balotelli’s ex-girlfriend, has died. The model passed away at the age of 38 and no detailed information has been provided on her causes. Tabby, born in London, during her career, has collaborated with renowned fashion magazines, worked for the erotic magazine Playboy and starred in the television series “The Bachelor” broadcast on Channel 5. Furthermore, she has appeared in advertising campaigns for brands such as Canon, Virgin Atlantic, AX and Lynx. Tabby Brown was also known by many for having previously been romantically linked to well-known footballers, including Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli who had met the model in a nightclub for the first time. The news of the tragic death quickly spread on social media as Tabby Brown had many fans and some music stars.