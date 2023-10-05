Denpasar Voice – Draw result between Bali United vs Terengganu FC in the second match of Group G of the 2023/2024 AFC Cup.

“If we weren’t slow when the score was 1-0, we would have got a better result. But this is a good lesson because there are still a lot of matches in the AFC,” said Bali United Head Coach Stefano Cugurra after playing against Terengganu FC at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Regency. Gianyar, Bali, reported by Suara Denpasar from Suara.com on Wednesday (4/10/2023) evening.

Stefano believes that during the match, especially in the first half, Bali United and the team from Malaysia were considered capable of defending each other.

However, in the second half, his team was able to apply pressure through attacks launched at Trengganu FC. As a result, the score was 1-0 for Bali United in the 54th minute.

Furthermore, in the 83rd minute, Terengganu FC was able to equalize 1-1 and carry out a massive attack on Stefano’s team.

With a goal from Terengganu FC, Stefano directed a counterattack.

However, the defense of the opposing team’s goalkeeper, Suhaimi, was quite strong. There were several goal opportunities, but all failed to break Suhaimi’s defense.

“We have to concentrate for every match in the AFC Cup in order to get maximum points,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC Head Coach Tomislav Steinbruckner estimates that his team will be able to win more than one point because they are considered to have controlled the field in the first half.

However, he admitted that he had to be satisfied with achieving the same points as Bali United.

“We have to be satisfied with one point,” said the Croatian coach.

These results succeeded in bringing Bali United to the top of group G with four points based on the 2023/2024 AFC Cup group G standings.

Only Terengganu FC, with the same points, should be in second place.

Because the most accumulated goals were still controlled by Bali United in the first match against Stallion Laguna from the Philippines. (*/Dinda)