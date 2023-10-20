Those of us who are fans of video games know that there are many other forms of similar entertainment, including board games that, in a certain way, share many mechanics with popular RPG titles. One of them is Dungeons & Dragons, the legendary tabletop role-playing game, to which a Baldur’s Gate developer dedicated thousands of hours, which he claims helped him in his work on the video game.

James Ohlen

This is James Ohlen, who worked and left his mark on this emblematic video game, contributing significantly to the evolution of the BioWare company, developer of this and other important titles. Creative who shared in an American media, how the profound impact of Dungeons & Dragons has been on his life and career, to which he dedicated a number of hours that for anyone could sound extreme and ridiculous.

During a conversation with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Ohlen shared how his love for D&D led him to dedicate around 20,000 hours to the board game, before entering the realm of video game development. This is how he says that before beginning his career at BioWare, where he would spend 22 years and reach the position of senior creative director, he spent countless hours as a Dungeon Master in games of D&D. And it was precisely his reputation as a DM that attracted the attention of Cam Tofer, a BioWare programmer who brought him to the studio, marking the beginning of a career that mixed his love for the board game with the development of video game.

“When I was hired by BioWare, I think I had around 20,000 hours of experience as a DM. It was ridiculous. I owe a lot to D&D. My friendships, my career, my mental stability,” he said.

James Ohlen several years younger

And regarding his time working at BioWare, for those who don’t know, we tell you that Ohlen worked on several projects, including the creation of influential games like Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, as well as other timeless classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Dragon Age: Origins, among others. Titles that clearly share certain aspects with D&D, which as we now know, the creative has a deep knowledge, which was transferred to video games, where he configured worlds and epic narratives, making him a key figure in the history of RPGs. .

