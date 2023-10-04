Hairless cat, happy cat. Larian Studios has rectified one of its most “criticized” adjustments in Baldur’s Gate 3 after patch number eight of the game. These are all the changes you should know about:

Baldur’s Gate 3 It continues to receive patches that polish some of the bugs that have bothered players the most. Larian Studios continues to improve the gaming experience while listening to the community and its demands.

In this case, Running Studios has decided to follow the players who asked that His Majesty, the cat NPC who has won the hearts of all fans, be returned to being a sphinx cat as the gods decree… That is to say, It has been shaved after the changes in patch 3.

So this update eight of Baldur’s Gate 3 has left the boy completely bald (it seems like lately we only talk about cats in the game). Of course, the patch notes Steam also includes other important adjustments. Below we leave them for you:

All the changes in Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 8

Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon being dismissed, restoring behavior from Patch 2. Fixed reaction popups sometimes not showing text descriptions of available reactions. Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when listening to dialogue after an active roll. Eavesdropping will no longer trigger when a character is in any character creation session, such as leveling up or the magic mirror. Fixed a bug in Vulkan that caused DEVICE_LOST issues. Fixed a bug where skeletons created with Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specializing in them. Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master feat would display as incomplete if a player had already mastered all weapons. Fixed an issue when reassigning characters in split screen. Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and material generation. Fixed an issue with creating invalid save games. Restored Raphael’s hair color and horns. Fixed an issue where Splint Armor for Githyanki women would cause some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects. She shaved the Majesty of her, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw’s eye color has been adjusted so that they are no longer identical twins. Fixed Raphael’s portraits after restoring his hair color. Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you will surely be interested in consulting some of our guides such as 10 items, spells and functions in Baldur’s Gate 3 that are much more useful than they seem or 5 tricks, shortcuts and curiosities when playing with a controller that you probably don’t know.

As for the future of the game, so far it is known that Larian Studios is working on the Xbox Series Would you like to see more content?