Fiorello’s former sidekick “acquits” the young Juventus player: “They don’t accuse him of having fixed a match, that would be serious.” Gentlemen: “The media factor surpasses the human one”

“I am in favor of Fagioli. He is a young boy. If he did it, why will they investigate, in my opinion it is a venial sin”: this is the immediate comment of Marco Baldini, radio host for years who was Fiorello’s sidekick, on the Fagioli case, which sees the Juventus midfielder investigated by the Turin prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into betting on illegal online platforms. “They are young, they can make mistakes like this, partly due to inexperience, partly due to wrong friendships. I wouldn’t crucify him, it’s not like he fixed a match, that would be serious”, continued Baldini, who several times over the years he has spoken in public about the problems he had with his gambling addiction. And he gives his recipe: “First, we need to wait for the investigations, to see what happened. Second, analyze the behavior of a 20-year-old boy, so it is easy to fall into error. The important thing is that it is not a compulsive thing. If it was a venial sin, to have fun, in the end I don’t see it as a serious thing. I don’t think he should deserve years of disqualification for something like that. But that’s my point of view. If instead it’s a problem of addiction, it’s It’s a good thing that it came out, because that’s how he gets treatment.”

speak gentlemen

—

“I will limit myself to saying that at the moment he is only under investigation. Has my story served to change the way of dealing with it? Absolutely not, the media factor surpasses the human one”: so Giuseppe Signori. The attacker was acquitted in 2021 of the charge of alleged match-fixing in the first instance by the court of Piacenza and then by that of Modena “because the fact does not exist”.