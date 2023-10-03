The president of the Lega Serie B: “We need to protect territories, fans and traditions”

“The right path, as far as we are concerned, is only and exclusively to enhance the national championships”. Mauro Balata has no doubts about what the best choice is for the future of football. The president of the Lega Serie B spoke to Italpress, categorically rejecting the hypothesis of a Super League: “It is an already old idea, rejected among others by the most successful championship in Europe which together with the government and the fans had publicly expressed their rejection of this solution.”

fair competition

—

Balata then added: “In this case it would seem that ideas are being proposed that are even worse than those that have already been totally rejected in 2021”. So what future for world football? The key, according to Balata, is the valorization of championships and fair competition, “protecting territories, fans and traditions of our beloved sport”.