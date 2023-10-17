The President of Lega B embraces the words of Minister Abodi: “The Integrity tour, which I strongly wanted for Serie B, has seen clubs involved in this type of training since 2018”

“It is essential that football institutions do their part and are responsible for training projects against illicit betting for their club members” explained Lega B president Mauro Balata. The betting case involving Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo has become a priority in the Football Federation. The president of Serie B accepted the words of Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport, on the need to organize courses to create the antibodies necessary to combat match fixing.

The statements

—

“League B, with the Integrity tour that I strongly wanted, has seen the clubs involved in this type of training since 2018 together with the Aic and the Department of Public Security, which through the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, with its manager Stefano Delfini, also illustrated the project at the recent Interpol Match – Fixing Task Force Meeting in Buenos Aires, defining it as a best practice for preventing and combating the infiltration of crime and episodes of sports fraud” declared Balata .