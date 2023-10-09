Initially scheduled for October, Bahnsen Knights now has a new release date. The adventure developed by LCB Game Studio and published by Chorus Worldwide Games it will in fact be available from December 14th are PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 e PS5. For the occasion, a was released new trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

The game in question, and the third in the series of interactive adventures “Pixel Pulp”, created by the writer Nico Saraintaris and the artist Fernando Martinez Ruppel, after Mothmen 1966 and Varney Lake.

This is the description of the game, from the Steam page:

In a world of religious fanaticism, F5 tornadoes and Ford Sierras, you are Boulder, an undercover agent. Your assignment sees you infiltrate the Bahnsen Knights, a lethal, supercharged cult with an enigmatic leader. In this murky and dangerous world, you will have to keep your wits about you and stay alive to unravel the mystery of an old friend’s disappearance.

Who are the Bahnsen Knights?

The Bahnsen Knights are the fastest sect in the country. Fueled by religious fanaticism and the overloaded Sierra, they follow their charismatic leader Toni as they unleash hell on earth. What are their goals? Why do they perform “route exorcisms” and talk about “miracles on the road”? And to make the puzzle worse: why are they keeping paranormal investigator Lou Hill prisoner in a trunk?

An enigmatic leader

The highest authority of the Bahnsen Knights, Toni, is a former car salesman who preaches that hell is not below but above us. Agent Cupra, one of your oldest friends at the Agency, was investigating him. But now Cupra is no longer there. Does Toni have anything to do with his disappearance?

An undercover agent

You thought you’d seen it all in all your years working for the Agency, but this assignment is something different, something personal, something darker… and it scares you. Can you keep calm long enough to find out what happened in Cupra and defeat Toni and the Bahnsen Knights once and for all? Danger is around every corner and every conversation. You just have to stay alive!

Characteristics

Immerse yourself in the story, thanks to a rich, branching narrative and evocative illustrations. Decide the fate of the characters with a “Choose Your Own Adventure” style game. Earn the trust of the Bahnsen Knights to survive the investigation Rebuild more of the interconnected world of Pixel Pulps Accessible and challenging puzzles throughout the story… including the return of the solitaire!

Below is the trailer announcing the new release date.