After two weekends in which he was forced to go through the “purgatory” of Q1, Pecco Bagnaia finally managed to experience a quiet Friday in Buriram. The world championship leader once again saw his rival in the title race, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, leading the group, but in Thailand he found the right feeling aboard his Ducati and this made him end the day with a smile .

“I’m very happy, especially with the feeling under braking. It’s been a while since I was able to force the front so much and so I’m very happy for this”, said Bagnaia, after finishing with the seventh fastest time, even if only separated by just over two tenths from the best time of the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid.

In reality, there were some small hiccups, but nothing that complicated his plans too much: “Unfortunately, I didn’t have the same feeling as in the morning in the first part of the afternoon session. Especially with the first medium tire I had some problems in terms of grip on the left side, but when we changed it for the time attack I felt great again.”

“I wasn’t able to make one last attempt for the yellow flag, but that’s okay. The goal for tomorrow will be the front row, but I think we can fight for pole position because I feel we are very strong,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

When he was then asked what route he followed to regain braking feeling, he explained: “Today we had two completely different settings, one that followed the Phillip Island wave and the other that went back towards Austria , therefore for tracks where you brake hard. In the end we went back to second and I felt much better.”

Even if it’s never easy to make predictions on Friday, this time the reigning world champion has opened up the possibility of seeing a duel on the track between him and Martin who is now missing from the Sachsenring: “The way I went today, the pace that I managed to hold, it could be a race in which we will fight. Jorge had a different strategy with the tires today, but our pace crossed a lot and seemed very similar.”

Another Ducatista, Luca Marini, underlined that Martin’s superiority can be seen in the data and that it is not at all easy to “copy” what the Spaniard does. Pecco, however, doesn’t seem so categorical, on the contrary.

“Luca is a little slower now, so he may see it that way. The difference that Martin makes compared to me at the moment is braking a little slower and entering the corners a little stronger. But we pass each other a lot and I honestly don’t see much difference in the data. He is very good in the entry phase, yes”, he concluded.

