Most MotoGP riders agree with the Race Direction’s decision not to contest the Sprint of the Australian Grand Prix. Among these there is also Pecco Bagnaia, because the World Championship leader believes that the weather conditions, in particular the wind ones, were too extreme to allow the short race to take place regularly, after the long one was held yesterday precisely to avoid face a cancellation that would have cost more points.

“It was a bit imagined, but in my opinion it’s always a shame when races are lost. It’s always a missed opportunity. We leave with a positive balance of the weekend, but it could have been even more positive”, said Bagnaia, stressing that if it had only been a matter of rain he would have been ready to do battle.

“This morning in the Warm-Up there was one thing that didn’t work, in fact I was in particular difficulty, whereas this year we have always been very strong in the wet. We were happy to have understood it this morning, so we were ready for the race and when they canceled it I was sorry, because it could have been an opportunity to gain more points. I think we would have fought for the top three positions and so it’s a shame”, he added.

The Ducati rider then explained the whole process that led to the cancellation of the Sprint: “The conditions were truly at the limit: at a certain point we saw an umbrella in the middle of the track, we saw that Vietti fell and was thrown out by the wind at turn 1 during Moto2, as happened to Oliveira in 2019. In my opinion they were very good with the decisions they made throughout the weekend, letting us run the long race on Saturday.”

“The Moto3 managed to race because it is a category that, for better or worse, suffers from the wind a little less. At that moment however it was still within the limits, but in Moto2 10 people crashed in 9 laps, and Celestino was very strong , so the conditions were a bit at the limit. If the wind was constant, you get used to it, the problem is that there are so many gusts: on the straight you’re in a channel, but when you get to where you have to brake, the gust of wind comes. Maybe in the dry you can still manage it, but in the wet it becomes even more pronounced, so it’s even more difficult”, he continued.

To avoid these situations, the reigning world champion believes there could be a solution by moving the Australian race to a more suitable period in the calendar. However, he also believes that this is unlikely to be a viable option.

“I don’t know if it’s possible, because perhaps there are calendar problems also linked to Formula 1, but for me it would be better to move this race and the one in Mandalika to the beginning of the year, perhaps swapping them with Austin and Argentina. Maybe Phillip Island in the summer is much better than in these conditions: there would always be the problem of the wind, but with the sun and higher temperatures. Today it was so cold that in the Warm-Up we couldn’t even use the rear brake, so perhaps the temperature was also too low”.

The world championship leader was then asked to take stock of the title race with four races remaining. Thanks to yesterday’s second place and rival Jorge Martin’s fifth place at the same time, he will leave Australia with a 27 point margin over the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer. A picture that makes him optimistic for the final sprint.

“I see four positive races, because three of the four circuits are very positive for us. We knew that Motegi, Mandalika and Phillip Island would have been a little more complicated, because they were more in Jorge’s heart. But we came away earning points: we are when we arrived in Japan we had a 13-point margin and we leave here with 27 points. The balance is therefore very positive.”

“Now we go to Thailand and Malaysia, which are two tracks where we flew last year and usually this year we have always been very strong on those where we were fast in 2022. For this reason I am very confident and I believe they will give us the push right to face the next races”, he concluded.

