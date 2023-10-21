Laughs best who laughs last. This maxim fits perfectly with Pecco Bagnaia’s last period in the duel for the world title with Jorge Martin. After the Prima Pramac Racing rider had overtaken him in the Mandalika Sprint, he seemed to have what it takes to even increase the gap. Long races, however, have always smiled on the reigning world champion who, after the one at Phillip Island, brought forward to Saturday to avoid the bad weather forecast for tomorrow, once again has a 27 point advantage.

In Indonesia, “Martinator” crashed mid-race when he was leading with about 3 seconds of advantage, allowing Bagnaia to regain a victory that he had been missing since the Austrian GP. Today, however, the Madrilenian risked using the soft tire on the rear. A choice that allowed him to lead for 26 laps, but suffered a collapse at the end, which dropped him to fifth place, while Pecco overtook him on the last lap, instead taking second place behind the only Johann Zarco.

Once he arrived at the usual interviews, the Piedmontese underlined how taking care of the rear tire was his only objective for all 27 laps scheduled on the very fast Australian track. “I checked throughout the race, because I knew how big the tire drop was here. It was big last year, in better conditions, with more grip, so I imagined how big it was this year,” Bagnaia told the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

“We worked all weekend with the medium tyre, knowing that it would be the right choice and how hard it would be to do this race, because trying to be consistent for 27 laps with so little rear grip was not easy. Especially in the first laps, when I saw that the other riders were pushing and stretching, I was giving in to pushing a little too much too, but I remained calm, because I knew that in the end we would be faster”, he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Catching Martin right on the last lap was almost a theatrical coup: “I expected his drop to arrive a little earlier, but we recovered a lot from him. Already with 5-6 laps to go you could see that his bike was very nervous “In general, the tires wore 20% more than last year, plus we lapped a lot faster. I thought we would have caught it a little earlier, but it was right on the last lap, so it was perfect.” .

For a few laps his rival’s escape had put some worries in his head, even if he then understood that he had chosen the right tire: “I knew he would choose the soft, because yesterday he had done more laps on it compared to the others and it was very confident. At the beginning it was difficult, because 27 laps seems like a lot, but they can also end quickly. I knew he would struggle and it was a negative thought in the first 7-8 laps, then I saw that he was staying there and I understood that we had made the right choice.”

During the race we saw him do “the rubber band” several times with Brad Binder’s KTM and Fabio Di Giannantonio’s other Ducati preceding him, but the explanation for this was quite obvious: “I was afraid that Binder and Diggia they picked up the pace, so I tried to get closer to take advantage of a bit of slipstream. Once I got there, however, I started to suffer a bit and so I had to pick up the pace a bit. They then started to fight towards the end and I knew that this way we would get on top of him, but there was a moment when I had to give up due to the rear tire, because I was having a bit of difficulty.”

Finally, he underlined how complicated the conditions were this weekend, but also the importance of being able to overcome the obstacle of Q1 this time in order to set the race from the top positions right from the start.

“Being okay at Phillip Island is something astral, because it’s very difficult. We did our best, but we had a bike that didn’t allow me to exploit the initial grip of the tire 100%, but we managed to get through to Q1 and to hit the front row, which was our goal.”

“In the race, however, you can’t push if you want to get to the end with a minimum chance. I already knew it, because last year it was like that and it was like that throughout this weekend too. I simply waited in the race, knowing that at some point we would arrive. And then I also made two good overtakings at the end”, he concluded.

