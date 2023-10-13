Being in the fight for the World Championship, with just 3 points ahead of rival Jorge Martin, and finding yourself having to progress from Q1 must not be an easy situation to digest, but Pecco Bagnaia is experiencing it with great serenity in Mandalika and made it clear starting his meeting with the press with a joke: “It’s only because yesterday you talked too much about Marc and today I wanted to be more at the center of attention”, he said smiling, in reference to Marc Marquez’s arrival at Ducati in 2024 with the colors of Gresini Racing which was announced on Thursday.

Then, becoming serious, he began to analyze his Friday and in this case too he was amazed. Even though he finds himself 16th and therefore forced to start tomorrow’s qualifying from Q1, the world championship leader explained that he has rediscovered the feeling he was looking for aboard his Ducati for a few races and that the only problem is related to the setup point of electronics. Something that is usually not too complicated to fix, which therefore doesn’t worry him too much for the rest of the weekend.

“I never expected to be left out of Q2 given the feeling. I finally returned to having a good feeling when braking and entering, I also have good grip, which is something I had lacked compared to Martin in the last period So there were all the conditions to do well, but we lack to find a solution with the electronics, which is not a problem, but it doesn’t adapt well to the situation”, explained Bagnaia.

“The rear is really very nervous and on the last lap I started braking at turn 14. In that phase there is very little engine braking and in any case it attacked me. It’s a particular situation and we’re working on it, but fortunately the electronic part is the easiest to manage compared to that of the chassis, which has many more unknowns. So I’m calmer from this point of view, but we need to find the solution”, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Among other things, in terms of race pace things don’t seem to be going badly at all and this also contributes to his serene state of mind despite today’s negative result: “In terms of race pace we all did different tests, because we different tires compared to last year. For better or worse, mine is very much in line with the fastest. I think I was even faster than Jorge, but then I lack a bit of feeling when the front tire starts to wear off, and we have a rather high consumption.”

And he also recalled how the weekend ended the last time he had to face Q1 this year: “We’re not in a bad situation and the last one to suffer in these situations is me. The last time we met in Q1 it was in Jerez, because I was slow and didn’t feel well. But then we won the Grand Prix. This time we are out of Q2 due to another circumstance, but I am convinced that tomorrow we will solve our problems and that we will be there to fight to stay in front, with the difference that this time I feel very good in terms of settings. But it will be interesting, because the line is very thin and as soon as you leave it the track is very dirty, so starting from the back could be a big problem.”

When he was then asked how he manages to remain so calm in such a critical situation, he concluded: “Serenity is something I always put first. It’s fundamental, but I have a team that helps me a lot in this. When a problem is very limited, I know perfectly well that I can stay calm. When perhaps there are more things, it makes me more agitated, but this is not the case.”

Read also: