Suara.com – Indonesian men’s doubles badminton players Bagas Maulana/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri won the runner-up position at the Denmark Open 2023 after losing to Malaysian badminton players Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik.

In the match which took place at Jyske Bank Arena, Denmark, Sunday (22/10/2023), Bagas/Fikri lost in straight sets to Aaron/Soh, 0-2 (13-21 and 17-21).

In the first game, Bagas/Fikri lost their rhythm and allowed Aaron/Soh to continue to press and take a three-point lead, 3-6. Aaron/Soh continued to dominate and closed the first game interval with an 11-6 lead.

After the first game interval, Bagas/Fikri continued to try to reduce their position but Aaron/Soh still maintained a five-point lead, 11-16. Aaron/Soh closed the first game with a 21-13 win.

In the second game, Bagas/Fikri performed better by mastering the rhythm of the game to lead 5-3. However, Bagas/Fikri’s rhythm of play couldn’t last long, Aaron/Soh got seven points in a row to reverse the position to 5-10.

After the game interval, Bagas/Fikri tried to get out of the dominance of the world champion badminton player’s game. However, Bagas/Fikri’s efforts were well anticipated by Aaron/Soh who were comfortable with their style of play. Aaron/Soh were able to close the second game with a 21-17 win.

“Previously, thank God and we are still grateful that we were able to finish the match without injury even though we had to come in second place. Today we admit that we lost their game pattern. Their service was very difficult for us and they were impatient too,” said Bagas Maulana after the match, as quoted by Antara.

Fikri also expressed the same thing, who found it difficult to anticipate Aaron’s serve during the match.

“Their serve, especially Aaron (Chia), was very difficult to anticipate because it twisted, from there we continued to be under pressure. We also lacked confidence in our defense today and were carried away by their pattern of play,” said Fikri.

Even though they advanced to the final by defeating compatriots Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the semifinals, Bagas said he was still not satisfied with the results achieved in the final.