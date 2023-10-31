Il bad weather in the last few hours it has violently hit Italy, in particular the Centre-North. The main inconveniences, between yesterday and tonight, occurred in the Parma area, in the Piacenza area, in the Levante Ligure and in Milan where a storm hit which led toflooding of the Seveso in the Niguarda district.

Bad weather on Halloween, a bridge collapses in the province of Parma and roads are flooded in Milan. Brief respite in the afternoon but a new worsening is expected at Ognissanti

The Seveso flooded due to a violent storm that hit Milan during the night. Flooded streets in the Niguarda district and traffic at a standstill. According to the latest update, the flooding continues and to the north the Seveso is still full of water. Below are the hydrometric levels of the Seveso and Lambro calculated at 8.45am today:

Seveso: Cesano Maderno 2.94 – Palazzolo 2.16 – Ornato 2.63 – Valfurva 3.07; Lambro: Peregallo 1.73 – Feltre 2.52.

The rainfall that hit Lombardy during the night was record-breaking accumulations over 50 mm already at 7.45 this morning: 53 mm in Mariano Comense, 58 mm in Paderno Dugnano, 58 mm also in Copreno (fraction of Lentante sul Seveso, in the province of Monza and Brianza) and 65 mm in Seregno.

Extremely heavy rainfall between Parma, Piacenza and Levante Ligure but also in Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Trentino and Veneto: weather warnings in force up to red

Yesterday the last disturbance of October dropped heavy rainfall in particular in the provinces of Parma and Piacenza but also in Liguria and Friuli Venezia Giulia. In the Parma area several watercourses flooded and on the Taro in Ozzanello a bridge partially collapsed. Strong winds and rain caused several floods and the rise of torrents in the Ligurian Eastwhere total accumulations in several areas went well over 100 mm. Intense rainfall and strong winds also in Friuli Venezia Giulia with storm surges in Trieste and Grado. Lots of rain also in Trentino, with several railway sections interrupted e in Veneto where the Civil Protection red alert is in force due to hydrogeological risk: waterways monitored.

This phase of bad weather will end in the afternoonbut the truce will be short-lived since already at All Saints’ Day another disturbed pulse will bring bad weather to many regions. This will then be followed by yet another expected worsening between the end of Wednesday 1 November and the early hours of Thursday 2 which will bring by the end of Friday rains practically all over Italy and could give rise to further critical situations due to the abundant rainfall and the vast area involved.

The weather forecast area by area on IconaMeteo