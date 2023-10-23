Bad weather in Italy sets a record for the last decade. According to an analysis by Coldiretti, in fact, the latest wave of bad weather which has particularly affected the North and the Center has increased the number of extreme events which in 2023 will average almost 10 per dayrecord of the last ten years.

Bad weather and heat waves: 2023 is yet another black year for Italian agriculture

The bad weather – with storms, tornadoes and hailstorms -, interspersed with heat waves and unseasonal heat, is making life particularly complicated for farmers. 2023, which is positioned in Italy at second place among the warmest years since 1800 with a temperature 0.82 degrees higher than the historical average, it is turning out to be yet another black year for Italian agriculture.

The Coldiretti data tell of a 10% cut in wheat production, 60% for cherries and 63% for pears while the honey harvest fell by 70% compared to last year. Furthermore, a also a decline for tomatoes and for the grape harvest (-12%). Also at risk are the crops that have prolonged the season due to the heat: from aubergines to peppers, from courgettes to cucumbers, while the harvesting of sauce tomatoes, corn and rice is still underway and the harvesting of olives with the Central-North which has already lost 1/3 of its production. In the orchards – underlines Coldiretti – there is fear for citrus fruits, from oranges to mandarins, for apples and pears which are in full harvest phase and for the production of persimmons and kiwis where a hailstorm can devastate an entire year’s work.

Climate change, the agriculture sector is the one that is most affected but also the one that is trying to combat it

Agriculture is one of the economic sectors that is more affected by climate change but also the one most committed to finding alternative solutions. This is a new challenge for Italian farmers who are trying to interpret the innovations reported by climatology and the effects on crop cycles and water management. We need – concludes Coldiretti – investments also thanks to the Pnrr for the maintenance, saving, recovery and regulation of water, a commitment to the diffusion of low consumption irrigation systems, but also research and innovation for the development of resistant crops.

The point about bad weather: a new and intense disturbance is approaching Italy

The respite from bad weatherwhich began yesterday, will continue for a few more hours on our regions. Another intense disturbance (the 6th of the month) will in fact reach our country by the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday 24 October) will give rise to new rains and storms, with the risk of intense phenomena and storms. The worsening will initially involve the North-West and then extend to the rest of the northern regions, the Tyrrhenian ones and Sardinia. Weather partially improving on Wednesdaybut with the possibility of some precipitation.

The weather forecast is always up to date on IconaMeteo.it