We are in the most intense and dangerous phase of the bad weather wave unleashed on Italy by storm Aline – named as such by the IPMA (Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere) – with powerful squall gusts and risk of storms.

Strong bad weather, the peak on Friday 20 October: the areas most at risk

The storm is in fact hitting Italy with widespread rainfall which in some areas may be particularly abundant and insistent: there is the risk of critical situations and stormswarn Meteo Expert meteorologists. The most difficult day will be today, Friday 20 October, with rain and thunderstorms, including intense ones, which will mainly hit the North: in the morning the risk will be higher in the North-West, in the afternoon especially in the central Alps and the North-East. The bad weather will also be felt in Tuscany, especially in the northern sectors of the region, and towards the end of the day it will extend towards Umbria and Lazio; weaker phenomena will affect the Marche and also Sardinia.

In the rest of the country the day will pass with cloudy skies.

Bad weather warning: code up to orange

For today the Civil Protection has issued the orange alert of moderate criticality on theEmilia Romagna (Central Emilian mountains, Piacenza-Parma high hills), across the whole Liguriain Lombardy (Central Plain, Valchiavenna, Middle-Lower Valtellina, Varesine Lakes and Prealps, Valcamonica, Eastern Lakes and Prealps, Lario and Western Prealps, Bergamo Orobie, Alta Valtellina), and Piedmont (Belbo and Bormida, Tanaro Valley, Varaita Valleys, Maira and Stura, Scrivia).

It was also issued the yellow alert on other sectors: Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Tuscany, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto.

The heaviest rains expected on Friday 20 October

Also pay attention to the wind: stormy gusts and risk of storms

The very strong wind was also among the protagonists of the wave of bad weather. The arrival of storm Aline has in fact activated intense southern winds, mainly Scirocco, which will lash Italy with gusts up to stormy ones. All the most exposed coasts are at risk, from Sicily and Puglia to Tuscany and Liguria, with the possibility of strong storms.

The wind will also be strong in inland areaswith intense gusts over the Alps and Apennines but also in various lowland areas.

The Scirocco will also influence the lagoon of Venezia where the MOSE system has already come into action: it is expected today a peak of 120 cm at sea, while in the Serenissima the tide can reach a maximum of 85 centimeters at 1.45pm. High tide also tomorrow, when a maximum peak of 95 centimeters is expected.

Bad weather in Italy: risk of storms and strong winds

Strong southerly winds are also responsible for a real anomalous heat wave for the season, which is felt especially in the South and on the Islands with summer-like values. Sicily in particular is very hot and will be able to record today peaks of 35-36 degrees.

Bad weather, the storm will also be felt tomorrow

Before leaving Italy, Storm Aline will influence the weather conditions across a large part of our territory also on Saturday 21 October. Even if the most intense phase of the bad weather will have passed, the weather will still be unstable in the North, especially in Lombardy and the North-East and in Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. The phenomena will also extend towards the southern regions, with widespread risk of showers and thunderstorms, and instability will also increase in Sicily and Sardinia.