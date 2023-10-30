An intense phase of bad weather affected between today (Monday 30 October) and tomorrow (Halloween) in particular Northern Italy and the Tyrrhenian side. The last disturbance of the month (no. 9) is already in action in the central-northern regions where the potential critical issues due to continuous rain with abundant accumulations and risk of storms.

In this phase they also take shape winds with gusts up to stormy over much of the country. THE strong Sirocco winds they trigger a new significant rise in temperatures on the middle Adriatic, in the South and in the Islands, with peaks of 30 degrees. On Tuesday 31 October (Halloween) returns the snow in the Alps above 1600-1800 meters.

Bad weather on Halloween, alert up to red in Emilia Romagna where waterways are being monitored

The Civil Protection, for today, has issued an alert up to red in the southern sectors of Emilia Romagna where particular attention is being paid to the level of even minor watercourses. Orange alert in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and a large part of Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. Furthermore, evaluated yellow alert on the Autonomous Province of Trento, on the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, on the south-eastern area of ​​Piedmont, on the remaining territories of Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany and on the western sector of Umbria.

Already very delicate situation between Liguria and Emilia Romagnaespecially between Val d’Aveto and Val Nure, but also on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines and in Lunigiana where some have been operating for several hours now intense self-healing storms. Some streams and rivers have already arrived on guard duty.

All Saints Day continues in the name of variability and intense disturbed phases: heavy snow on the way

Also the beginning of November it promises to be decidedly variable and unstable with a coming and going of disturbances and new phases of bad weather, at times intense. Just from Wednesday 1 (All Saints) and also on the day of Thursday 2 November a first and modest perturbed impulse will act mainly in the Centre-South. Afterwards, a second and more intense disturbance will cross between Thursday and Friday all of Italy from north to south.

Be careful, because bad weather forecast for mid-week may also occur in this second phase intense phenomena with risk of heavy rain and stormsmainly in the North and on the Tyrrhenian sector. The news is the abundant snow that will fall on the Alpine and pre-Alpine sectorsat altitudes below 2000 meters and locally just below 1500 meters with the entrance of cold air. In the first weekend of NovemberFinally, yet another worsening is looming another load of heavy rain and snow in the Alps at medium altitudes.