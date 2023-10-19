Generative artificial intelligence is being a valuable tool to optimize repetitive processes in many companies but, above all, an invaluable resource for programmers and developers, offering instant corrections to their code and even reducing its extension to simplify it.

ChatGPT, Copilot, Bard and other models specialized in programming have become the perfect support when it comes to programming without increasing costs for the company, to the detriment of platforms based on human support such as Stack Overflow, which loses steam with the rise of artificial intelligence and a complicated economic situation at a global level. Given this complicated scenario, the company has just announced the dismissal of 28% of its workforce.

Hiring in 2022, firing in 2023. Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, has announced in a post on the platform’s blog the need to carry out cost containment in order to secure the company’s future. These containment measures include the layoff of 28% of the company’s 500 employees.

In 2021 the company was acquired by Prosus, a large company that also owns a large stake in the Chinese company Tencent. Thanks to the capital injected into this purchase, the company was able to hire more staff in 2022, especially for the sales department. Paradoxically, most of these layoffs would affect precisely the sales and support teams of its paid service Stack Overflow for Teams.

Bitter irony in the development of artificial intelligence. Along with a very complicated global macroeconomic situation, artificial intelligence has hit the programming sector squarely. Many companies are implementing AI systems in their development departments, which has been able to negatively impact the sales of Stack Overflow and other similar companies. In any case, it is something that its CEO has not mentioned in his statement about the layoffs.

AI implementation data in companies in 2023, Source: McKinsey

According to data from the study State of AI in 2023: the decisive year of generative AI by the consulting firm McKinsey, 50% of technology companies have regularly used AI in their processes, while 37% of them have tried it. The results are similar in other sectors with a lot of technology, such as finance or consulting. In fact, as Wired published, Slack Overflow protested the use that OpenAI and other companies had made of its platform and called for regulation.

In Xataka | The list of the richest men in the world is undergoing big changes. There is a culprit: AI

Imagen | Pexels (ThisIsEngineering, cottonbro studio)