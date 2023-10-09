The Indonesian U-17 National Team wing defender from Brazil, Welber Jardim, appears to have suffered a knee injury. He is currently with Garuda Muda attending a training camp in Germany.

In the latest photo of the U-17 Indonesian National Team, Welber’s left knee, who plays for Sao Paulo, is bandaged. However, the player with back number 12 is still being fielded by coach Bima Sakti.

It is suspected that the photo was taken ahead of the Indonesian National Team U-17 vs Eintracht Frankfurt U-19 match last Sunday (8/10/2023). Indonesia lost badly 0-3 in that match.

PSSI and the Indonesian U-17 National Team have not explained what injury Welber Jardim is currently experiencing.

Also Read:Welber Jardim Strengthens Indonesian National Team in Germany, Officially Wears Number 12

Lost to Frankfurt

As previously reported, the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s winning streak in three trial matches against German clubs ended when they were crushed by giants Eintracht Frankfurt U-19 with a score of 3-0 last Sunday.

Bima Sakti’s Indonesian U-17 national team had to admit their opponent’s 0-3 advantage.

“We learned a lot from this match. “However, we use it as a lesson because it is also good against stronger teams,” said team captain Iqbal Gwijangge as quoted from the official PSSI website.

Iqbal said that in the match against Frankfurt, all the weaknesses of the U-17 Indonesian National Team were revealed and could be used as a benchmark for improvement before competing in the U-17 World Cup next November.

Also read: Once a mystery, this is the fate of Welber Jardim in the Indonesian U-17 national team

“Learn to complete preparations for the World Cup so that we can provide maximum results for Indonesia,” said Iqbal.

Frankfurt appeared at full strength and had superior possession of the ball in the early minutes. However, Indonesia was also able to dismantle the opponent’s defense several times with stabs from the wing.

However, the Indonesian defense could not anticipate the opponent’s counterattack well, so the Indonesian goal was broken through by Paul Wuensch’s kick in the 13th minute.

Behind 0-1, Indonesia began to build attacks. It’s just that the collaboration between Arkhan Kaka and Nabil in the attack line has not been able to penetrate the opponent’s defense.

The opposing team took the lead again in the 20th minute through Anas Alaoui’s kick. The first half closed with Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 ahead.

In the second half, Indonesia started to play freely. Several times Indonesia was able to launch attacks. It must be admitted that the opponent’s strong defense makes it difficult to create opportunities to score goals.

The opponent’s third goal was created by Marko Mladenovic, who only entered in the second half via a through ball.

This was the first defeat for the U-17 Indonesian National Team after winning two consecutive wins, respectively over VFL Osnabruck U-19 on October 5 and SC Paderborn Youth U-17 on October 2.

Previously, in the first trial match in Germany, on September 28, the Indonesian U-17 National Team was defeated by TSV Meerbusch U-17 with a score of 1-0.