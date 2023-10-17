Publicly, Netflix does not make any type of announcement. The company prefers to avoid controversy and thus not generate criticism. However, in private he is contacting users (or at least sending them a brief notification) and it is usually common to be aware, although it would not be the first time that one of his emails ends up in the spam folder. Yesterday, October 16, a new series of devices lost compatibility with the application as has happened on other occasions.

Consoles, televisions and players

One of the proper names that sounds in this new list of devices that have lost compatibility with Netflix is ​​that of the PlayStation Vita portable console from Sony. Although the machine already left the market some time ago, it is a console that has a loyal community of users and there were quite a few who apparently used it to watch Netflix content. But more annoying is that it also loses support on PlayStation TV, the device that could be used with the intention of seeing the image of the console on television, so it served as if it were a gaming Chromecast. Users who take advantage of their PS Vita today with the intention of watching Netflix on their television will no longer be able to do so.

GRAVELY IMPORTANT PSA: Netflix is ending PlayStation Vita support later this month. This is your PSA that Netflix supported an app on the Vita for eleven years and is still not available on Switch. https://t.co/G1KDs10t0o October 17, 2023 • 14:03

For its part, there is no complete list of the televisions that have lost compatibility, since, as we tell you, this is information that remains behind the scenes, but what we do read are many comments on social networks. There are users who mention that televisions from brands such as Sony, Samsung and Toshiba have also lost compatibility with the tool. And, along with televisions, the app has been removed from some Blu-ray devices. The only conclusion that can be reached by looking at some of the models that have been affected is that they are equipment that is at least ten years old. In some ways, the end of support could have been expected sooner or later.

Why is support being removed?

This is a very good question. And the truth is that, today, we cannot respond to it. Possibly it would have to be something that Netflix itself talks about and that is how it tells what are the internal reasons that lead them to these types of decisions. The easiest thing would be to think that the reason for the loss of support lies in the age of the devices. That is, when it reaches a lifespan of 10 or 12 years, it is decided to delete the app in question.

But there is a exception that breaks this theory: the PlayStation 3 console. Sony’s classic hardware was launched in 2006 and still has the Netflix app alive and well. Therefore, this theory would not be valid. What may have an influence is the volume of users who use each of the available apps. So, for example, we believe that few PlayStation Vitas are used to watch Netflix, but it is very likely that there are many users who have a PS3 at home that they use mainly for video applications.

Actually, it’s not a bad idea. If you have a non-smart monitor or television, you just have to buy a PS3, whose price has already dropped significantly, and you will have a quality streaming player. For children’s rooms, for example, it is a very good idea. Perhaps, therefore, Netflix continues to support the PlayStation 3 app because it is still widely used.

In other cases, if there are not enough users, it is most likely that the streaming platform it’s not worth continuing making adjustments and optimizing your application if later there will not be many people who take advantage of it. In any case, remember that if your non-smart TV has lost the Netflix app, it is not very dramatic either, because you can continue using it with a Chromecast or similar device.