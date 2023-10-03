Plans for the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic are complicated. The situation currently is a bit discouraging.

There’s bad news for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Aspyr Media announced a remake of this great video game from the galactic saga in 2021. However, since then the title has suffered numerous delays and even a change of studio. Since last year, Saber Interactive has been in charge of transferring KOTOR to the present. The curious thing is that now Sony has cited expired music licenses to explain the recent delisting of the game’s trailer and the deletion of social media posts. Things don’t seem to be going exactly well with this development.

Asked Disney what was up and they sent me to Sony. Asked Sony what was up and they said: “As part of normal business, we delist assets with licensed music when the licenses expire.” Of course, now I’m asking why the music license would expire for an upcoming game https://t.co/m9xjQQpWSc — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 29, 2023

Fans have realized that PlayStation had delisted the trailer for Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic. This happened a few days ago. The PlayStation Twitter account also deleted the game’s announcement tweet posted in 2021. This created speculation that Aspyr and Saber’s parent company, Embracer Group, may have canceled the remake due to its ongoing reorganization. The Axios contributor named Stephen Totilo contacted Disney for answers. Disney redirected him to Sony. “As part of normal activity, we delist assets with licensed music when licenses expire,” Sony said. Things are looking pretty bad.

The situation with the video game is very complicated

However, this answer raises its own questions. As Totilo points out, it’s strange that the trailer for an upcoming game has expired music. Besides, Trailers for other much older Star Wars games are still posted on the PlayStation YouTube channel. It’s impossible to say whether Sony is telling the truth about Knights of the Old Republic. Although it seems that something strange is happening behind the scenes.

Lucasfilm

At first, the remake of Knights of the Old Republic It was going to go on sale last year. However, Aspyr suspended the project indefinitely after its demo failed to meet expectations. The studio also fired the remake’s art and design directors. Saber took over in 2022, although the game likely won’t come out until 2025 or later. However, the strange situation with its music could be a bad sign for the future of the Star Wars game.