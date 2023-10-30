Local elections were held in Colombia on Sunday to elect over 1110 mayors and 32 governors of as many provinces. The vote was considered a kind of test on the popularity of left-wing president Gustavo Petro, elected 16 months ago with a somewhat surprising result. Petro is the first left-wing president in the history of Colombia: in June 2022 he achieved this result at the helm of the Pacto Historico coalition of left-wing forces, which brings together parties and movements that were previously little represented or a minority in Colombian politics. He had defeated a populist candidate, himself the expression of a “new” party, while the country’s traditional political forces and especially the liberal and conservative ones had also remained excluded from the ballot.

In Sunday’s elections Pacto Historico did not win in any of the big cities, it only elected two governors and it will not be a majority in any local assembly.

The results were instead much more positive for the traditional political forces – Liberals, Conservatives, Democratic Center, Cambio Radical, The U – and were interpreted as an interruption of the process of political renewal which had culminated in the presidential elections but which had already started in the previous local elections in 2019.

At the same time there is not a single political force that can truly claim to be the winner of Sunday’s elections. The electoral campaign had mostly focused on the problems of security (there were also 104 violent acts against the candidates) and the increase in the cost of living (inflation is close to 10 percent on an annual basis). Voters seem to have rewarded the candidates who had insisted a lot on these two points, and not those who had promised major changes and reforms.

A significant element coming out of the elections is that no major Colombian city will now be governed by a mayor who is part of President Petro’s coalition. In the capital Bogota, Carlos Fernando Galán, a candidate belonging to the traditional centre-left, won, in Medellin Federico Gutiérrez, an exponent of the centre-right who refers to the former president Alvaro Uribe, and in Cali and Branquilla the two new mayors are the expression of free-market centre-right parties linked to the corporate world.

Colombia is a country in which the differences from region to region are consistent, due to its geographical conformation and due to very uneven economic development. It is a characteristic that has favored the birth of very strong centers of power, with historical groups of families who own or manage large local businesses and who have enormous influence on politics. This is why in Colombia local elections often have very different results from national ones.

In general, the left headed by Petro fared badly, probably also due to the differences that had emerged over the last year, so much so that in some large cities where the coalition was voting, the coalition appeared divided. One of the significantly worse results from a political point of view was the defeat in Bogotá, where Petro had been mayor. Pacto Historico candidate Gustavo Bolívar finished third, garnering even fewer votes than independent Juan Daniel Oviedo.

A year ago the election of a progressive president with a revolutionary past like Gustavo Petro was seen as a historic turning point in the country’s politics. In recent months, however, his government has encountered various difficulties and many of the central reforms of his political proposal have not yet been approved due to a lack of stable parliamentary support: this is the case of the reforms of the pension, health and labor systems.

Added to this was a serious scandal which led to the arrest of the president’s son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, a local politician accused of receiving money from some drug traffickers.

The Petro government, however, boasts among its successes the advancement of the peace process with the last armed political groups present in Colombia and the start of a radical agrarian reform. The president’s approval rating at a national level remains good, around 40 percent, but these latest elections have confirmed that the process of renewal of Colombian politics continues to be very fragile.

