Paramount has launched Bad Girls on TikTok, surprising users of the social network for a single day

You get up, look at your phone and surprise! There you have Mean Girls, cut up and ready to consume in small doses, as if it were a package of popcorn. But wait, on TikTok? Yes, you read it right. Paramount Pictures decided to upload the full Mean Girls movie on the social network of the moment, and he did it to celebrate the day dedicated to this work of worship. The result? More than 100,000 followers in just one day.

If in the past it was the cinemas that decided what was consumed, today it is the social networks that are setting the pace. Paramount not only uploaded the film, but also created an exclusive TikTok account for itdividing the film into 23 parts.

Social networks change the rules of the game

The fascinating thing about all this is how the studio has been able to read the times. The fact that many young people discover new films or relive old glories thanks to the social network demonstrates an evolution in the way of consumption. By chopping up Mean Girls and making it accessible in this way, Paramount is not only saving the film from oblivion, but also adapting to a new era of copyright and digital consumption.

And if you’re wondering why the TikTok account was deleted the next day, don’t look for drama. Rather, it is a marketing masterstroke. Disappearing from the network after causing a stir is like a microphone that falls to the ground after a shocking speech which is very well linked to the film and with the tradition that Wednesdays are all pink. Until next year, Regina George.

Is TikTok the future of cinema?

We can question the power of TikTok all we want, but viral phenomena have found a new home on the platform. We no longer only talk about dances or challenges; now there is also space for the seventh art. Isn’t it revealing that a film with almost two decades behind it is capable of stirring the waters of Gen Z?

Of course, this is not the first time we have seen strategies of this type. Normally, studios usually upload first episodes of series or fragments of movies on platforms such as YouTube or Twitter. However, The focus on the younger audience shows a clear intention by Paramount to rejuvenate the audience of “Mean Girls”a film that, let us remember, is older than the average age of TikTok users.

What is clear is that, as Gen Z continues to gain ground in the world of social networks, these types of movements will become more and more frequent. It’s only a matter of time before other studios follow in Paramount’s footsteps and use TikTok as another tool in their promotional arsenal..

The rise of movies and series on TikTok

But Mean Girls is not alone in this wave of cinematic diffusion. Movies like The Lion King or fragments of popular series like Stranger Things have found a new home on the social network of short videos. This type of content is going viral at such a rate that some even argue that TikTok is changing the very nature of how we consume visual media. In many cases, these clips or fragments are being used as memes, but their impact goes beyond comedy or nostalgia. They are redefining what it means to “watch a movie” in the digital age.

Traditional streaming platforms, such as Netflix or Disney+, are no longer the only ones in dispute for the future of entertainment. Social networks are becoming the new playing field to test new distribution and audience acquisition strategies. TikTok shorts or Instagram stories, for example, are being used to offer “bites” of content that hook the viewer and take them to the original platform to consume the complete work. In short, we are facing a true revolution in the way we consume movies and series, and it seems that this is just the beginning.