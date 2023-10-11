Despite Bad Bunny had indicated to his fans that he would take a break from the recording studios – after the overwhelming success of “Un Verano sin ti” – The singer is ready to release a record material with his personal label.

This Wednesday morning, Apple Music announced a special dynamic for the followers of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, with which You will be able to discover the complete tracklist of the new album “Nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow”.

“The day most anticipated by many has already arrived,” wrote Bad Bunny in a publication of Instagram with which he gave the formal announcement of the launch. As expected, it unleashed expectations among the millions of people who follow him.

What is the riddle of Bad Bunny’s new album about?

On the official Apple Music account, the image of what could be the cover of the new “Bad Rabbit” album was revealed.

“Since everyone is trying to guess, here are the clues to guess the official tracklist,” indicated at the bottom of the photo. The puzzle consists of guessing each of the letters that will make up the 22 themes.

But to make it easier, some hints are included. For example, the image shows interspersed letters and empty spaces that must be filled in by fans.

It is worth mentioning that some of the songs from Bad Bunny’s new album were already released a few weeks ago, as is the case of “Where She Goes” and “UN PREVIEW”.

Themes

