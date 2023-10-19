Fans’ expectations about the return of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to the stages was finally confirmed, since The acclaimed artist just announced his “Most Wanted” tour for 2024.

The “Ojitos Lindas” singer presented his album “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow” last Friday, October 13, a release that quickly rose to the top of the playlists on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple. Music. This project was well received by the public, as Bunny returned to his musical roots.

To announce this exciting news to his loyal fans, The artist maintained the cowboy theme that has characterized his release.

He shared a video on his Instagram profile in which we see him riding a horse, wearing a balaclava, emulating a western cowboy. Suddenly, He notices a series of posters with the legend “Wanted” next to his name hanging on a wall.

Determined, Bad Bunny dismounts, takes off his balaclava, picks up one of the posters, examines it carefully, crumples it and finally throws it away.

On the poster you can also see the enigmatic phrase: “Don’t let him get away because you might never see him again.” Which has generated speculation about whether the artist plans to take a break after his tour.

Maintaining a touch of mystery, the bad rabbit added the message in his post “so that those who are can go”, which possibly refers to his most passionate and loyal fans.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the real name of the singer of “A summer without you”, has shared a total of 47 dates for his tour in the United States. Bunny will kick off the concert series on February 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and conclude on May 26 in Miami. Of course, the star’s tour will take him through notable cities like Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

So far, he has not issued an official statement about whether he has plans to visit Europe or Latin America. However, the poster for the cities scheduled for the final leg of the tour includes the enigmatic word “And more”, which has raised hopes about the possibility of more destinations being added to its tour.

