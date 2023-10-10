This morning the Bad Rabbit confirmed the date of his new album. The reggaeton singer revealed it through his official Instagram story through a brief preview. In it you can see the name, the and the release date.

In the cut you can see the singer arriving at a restaurant wearing a new look: shaved hair. This particular sign of the singer made several of his fans launch different memes in which they allude to a trip to the past when the singer’s career was just beginning, in the distant 2018.

‘No one knows what will happen tomorrow’ is the title of his new album material and will be released next October 13 on all digital platforms.

This new album will have 22 songs and it is speculated that among the collaborations are Rosalía, Mora, Duki, A$AP, Rocky and Peso Pluma. After the premiere of the trailer, the corridos tumbados singer would have confirmed that the tracklist could be real. This is because he was the first artist to react to the trailer.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions