Metal Head Games and publisher Spiral Up Games have announced Back to the Dawn Early Access release datea new survival-style RPS set inside a prison.

In Back to the Dawn we will take on the role of a journalist trying to shed light on a vast conspiracy and who is framed for having investigated too deeply. Convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, the protagonist finds himself serving an unjust sentence in a maximum security prison. Working with his lawyer, the journalist must collect evidence of the conspiracy within the prison, forming alliances with other criminals or sowing discord in the detention facility.

The developers let it be known that Back to the Dawn will remain in Early Access for at least a year, during which more and more content will be added based on player feedback. The game will be available on Steam from November 3rd.

