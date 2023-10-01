

‘Prison camp of Samos’

The refugee camp on Samos opened in 2021 and is presented by the Greek government as a ‘model camp’. Doctors Without Borders speaks of a ‘prison camp’. The camp, which consists of shipping containers, is fenced with barbed wire and equipped with a surveillance system. The gates are locked at night and remain closed until the next morning. Refugees who already leave the gate must be back in before eight o’clock in the evening, otherwise disciplinary sanctions will follow.

The closed camp also faces resistance from human rights organizations, NOS reported at the opening of the new camp on Samos. The UN refugee organization also thinks the restrictions are too strict: “Asylum seekers are not criminals or a risk to the community, they are people who need help. We believe that the camps should be open,” the organization says.

The new reception center on Samos was created with European money, but there was reportedly disagreement between the Greek government and the European Commission over what the camps should look like. The latter advocated open camps. “We are not going to jail people,” European Commissioner Johansson said at the time. But the Greeks still opted for a closed camp on Samos, which served as an example for the new reception centers on Leros and Kos, among others.

In some ways, these closed centers with container homes are an improvement over the tent camps on the Greek islands, Sonia Balleron, project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Samos, said last year. “However, the center is a hostile environment and is failing to receive people in humane and dignified conditions.” According to Doctors Without Borders, psychological trauma that refugees previously suffered is exacerbated by the prison-like conditions in the camp, which is enclosed by barbed wire.