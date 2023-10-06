Carlo Calenda Alessandro Benetton

Benetton is also in Sicaf, the subsidiary GWC has presented the application for composition with the Milanese court

The senator is also there Carlo Calenda in the capital of B4 Holdingthe Sicaf (Fixed capital investment company) and through the subsidiary Augeo3 holds over 31% of the Milanese company GWC Italy, founded in 2015, operational holding company of the same name specializing in industrial valves valves for the sectors oil & gas ed energywhich ended up in a serious crisis, so much so that we are preparing a preventive composition plan waiting for which the court of Milano granted creditor protection measures until March 2, 2024, naming Giancarlo Muliari as commissioner.

Calenda’s share in the Sicafacquired in 2012, is from 0,1% because the controlling shareholder with 71.2% is B4 Investimenti Sgr controlled by Fabrizio Baroni with 80% while the remaining 20% ​​belongs to 21 Invest Alessandro Benetton among other things present in the Sicaf capital with two Research and Research 11 vehicles attributable to him and his father Luciano.

But let’s get back to GWC Italia that a few weeks ago with the lawyers Ruggero Gambarota, Paolo Stella and Gabriele Picardo of the well-known firm Gianni & Origoni he presented application for agreement to the Milanese court. The appeal explains that the company is controlled by managers (and owned by B4 Holding) and is chaired by Antonio Palella and led by the CEO. Alessandro Corrente.

A March 2020 the turnover had reached 56.7 million euros with an ebitda of 7.3 million, but then following the pandemic the collapse in the price of oil collapsed, sending the company into crisis: orders decreased and turnover dropped to 39.7 million a fine 2022. The banks (MPS in the lead) tightened the purse strings and at the end of last March, despite the recovery of orders, the company was in loss of 5.4 million.

Now we are working on the agreement that in the face of a liabilities of 42 million is based on the sale of the stake in GWC One but in a board of directors meeting a few weeks ago, vice-president Baroni stated that “in his capacity as CEO of B4 Investimenti Sgr has had preliminary contacts with some financial and industrial operators in relation to the evaluation of a possible co-investment operation in the company, potentially through another alternative fund managed by the same SGR”.

In October 2019, they were rumors spread about an interest in GWC Italia by various private equity funds to take over the group on the basis of a valuation of 90-120 million. We were talking about Ardian, Aksìa, Andera and two other international funds, one American and the other Northern European. Then everything stopped due to the pandemic. Will this be the right time?

