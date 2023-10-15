An important victory against Malta in this climate of tension due to the betting scandal. Magical moment for Berardi and Bonaventura

From our correspondent Andrea Di Caro

15 October – BARI

After the lacerating tear (cit Gabriele Gravina) experienced in recent days and with my head once again occupied by yet another cyclical scandal in Italian football, there was a need for a real match and a victory for the national team, to put some Turin’s investigation into Scommettopoli begins. Caught everyone by surprise and suddenly hanging on to the daily revelations of Fabrizio Corona, who has returned in his own way to the pages of the newspapers, we find ourselves with the fear that in addition to Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo there are many players entangled in the vice of illegal bets on matches. Between real gambling addicts and reckless kids, both lucky and foolish not to realize the consequences of their non-compliance with the rules. All with the hope that this investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, born outside of football, will not ultimately lead to something worse than the individual’s simple bet on a result or an event within a match, because the vice of betting if widespread For many players it could also open up much more worrying scenarios.

In this climate of fear, in which many players are trembling and clubs are trying to understand, our national team, after sending Tonali and Zaniolo home, took to the field in Bari welcomed by the enthusiasm of 60,000 fans. We will never fully know how difficult it was for Spalletti to prepare for this match and how much what happened in Coverciano affected the Azzurri. The fact is that it took some time for the team to disband. And thank goodness that modest Malta was ahead. The practice-result was carried out already in the first half, which however did not convince from the point of view of play and intensity. With few movements without the ball and an offensive trident of Kean-Raspadori-Berardi together for the first time who struggled to find understanding and effectiveness. However, two pool shots from Bonaventura and Berardi were enough to secure the result. Spalletti must have given the Azzurri a wake-up call despite the double lead, because the second half saw a more reactive, lively and dangerous Italy. Berardi’s third goal and Frattesi’s fourth certified the superiority.

So what indications does this match leave in which the defense was not involved due to the clear inferiority of the opponent? Certainly the magical moment of Bonaventura, who is experiencing a second youth, confirmed by a spectacular goal. Age doesn’t smile on Jack but feet and tactical skills certainly do. Spalletti has found another quality solution in midfield with him. Then, obviously, Berardi. Sassuolo’s attacking winger offers imagination, unpredictability and, above all, sees the goal. Like Frattesi, the midfielder with greater ability to create and the most skilled of all at insertions. Kean also performed well both on the outside and in the central position when he reversed the role with Raspadori, who as center forward didn’t convince even yesterday.

Malta confirmed themselves as a weak team (zero points in the group), but let’s enjoy this victory which is a breath of fresh air after days of apnea and allows us to prepare for the trip to England with more serenity. We had to break the ice on the pitch, we did it, hoping that no other excessive shocks will arrive in the next few days. If there are other suspects, however, let them come out, without paying attention to those who certainly have the merit of knowing, but speculate to make people talk about themselves with announcements of one name at a time. These are not the nominations of a reality show. The careers of the protagonists, great economic interests and the passion of millions of fans are at stake. Investigate, get to the bottom of it and whoever made the mistake pays. But with correctness, speed and clarity.

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 00:46)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED