The public was excited by the action of Andre Rosiade, who is the father of Azizah Salsha, in reporting the League 2 referee cheating.

It turned out that Pratama Arhan’s father-in-law was an advisor to the Semen Padang club.

Andre Rosiade reported the alleged fraudulent act to PT Liga Indonesia Baru (PT LIB) at Menara Mandiri, Jakarta on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

“We want to report two things to the PSSI Disciplinary Committee, the first is the negligence of assistant referee 2 which resulted in Sriwijaya FC’s goal against Semen Padang where the goal was (allegedly) offside, and we ask the PSSI Disciplinary Committee to work. But in accordance with the rules stated “There is a report that must be submitted to the operator (PT LIB),” said Andre Rosiade, quoted Friday (6/10/2023).

Also Read:Marshella Aprilia Cancels Appearing on TV, Kualat Same as Pratama Arhan?

This suspicion began with the goal validation process, so that Sriwijaya FC’s position with Semen Padang became 1-1.

Andre considered that the goal made by one of the Sriwijaya FC players was offside. However, it was still approved by the referee.

Apart from that, Andre discovered that there was a violation of regulations by Sriwijaya FC because they did not field a 21 year old player during the first half.

“Secondly, there is also a violation of the 2023/24 League 2 regulations article 23 point 3, where it is mandatory for every League 2 team to play U-21 players in the line-up in the first half, and in the match from the player line-up data that we got there were no names U-21 players are coming in,” continued Andre.

He advised that this case should be handled fairly. Because Andre believes that PSSI under the leadership of Erick Thohir has clear and upholding regulations to eradicate the football mafia.

Also read: Pratama Arhan’s mother-in-law defends Azizah Salsha, who never posted anything intimate with her husband

“We believe that the new PSSI, under the leadership of Mr. Erick Thohir, has a clear commitment to eradicating the mafia, and wants to clean up PSSI. We are optimistic that this report will be processed,” said Andre.

Apart from that, Andre also hopes that there will be strict sanctions to provide a deterrent effect for referees involved in this prestigious football match.

“For this reason, we ask that there must be a deterrent effect, the referee who is at fault must be immediately grounded, parked, for a while,” concluded Andre.