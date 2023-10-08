Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha are once again in the public spotlight after they were both involved in the live Tiktok celebgram Ratu Namira.

There, this husband and wife indirectly show their disgust for each other. In fact, neither Arhan nor Zize are celebrities who like to display their affection in public.

If Pratama Arhan is usually the one who often shares his affection with his wife, this time it was the turn of the daughter of Indonesian DPR member Andre Rosiade to show off her profanity until her true nature was revealed.

In the video footage re-shared by the Tiktok account etrik_daimonms1, initially Queen Namira was live while dining with Azizah Salsha. Unexpectedly, Pratama Arhan then joined in in the comments column.

Initially, the man from Blora only praised his wife, who was highlighted by Queen Namira. He repeatedly gave compliments, including ‘very beautiful’.

But soon Arhan complained that he was hungry. He even wrote the word ‘Wow’ in the comments column, surprising Queen Namira and Azizah Salsha.

Her friends immediately asked the 20 year old woman to go home immediately. They even had time to persuade them because Azizah Salsha seemed reluctant to go home first.

“Go home Zah,” asked Queen Namira.

“No, you go home, I just walk forward,” he continued.

Before finally paying for the food and rushing home, Pratama Arhan asked his wife to finish the food he ordered first. However, it seems that this suggestion was considered a passing thought by Zize.

As a result, this video footage stole the public’s attention and received various comments from netizens. Not a few people misfocused and praised Zize’s responsiveness to Arhan.

“Zize is very sensitive and obedient, you know,” wrote one netizen. “Be obedient to your husband and wife, Arhan, that’s the point,” said another netizen.

“Zize is afraid of her husband, the sign is that he obeyed, he just commented ‘wow’ and went straight home,” added a different netizen.